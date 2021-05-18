DAVIS COLUMN: Searches continue for morels, fawns and turkeys

Wayne Smith, Fayette outdoorsman, was able to call a gobbler away from a group he presumed to be jakes, ending in demise of an older bird.

While some turkey eggs have hatched, others are still being incubated.

Bluebirds, those who didn’t get caught in a storm six weeks ago, are beginning to nest. Most have a generous supply of vacant nest boxes. Other places the first brood is about to fledge four or more young birds.

Trout fishing is about on par with mushroomers and some turkey hunters. “Water levels, particularly Black Earth Creek, are still hurting,” said Bret Schultz, every day fly fisherman.

Bret says he’s still catching plenty of fish, but has had to stay way back from the stream banks, constantly move upstream, limit wading and even then reduce his profile by getting on his knees. It’s either that or spook the fish, fish that have been fished hard since January.