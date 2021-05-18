DAVIS COLUMN: Searches continue for morels, fawns and turkeys

Morel mushroom season is over; or is it?
Turkey chicks are too small to be seen, but they’re making a lot of noise and so are the mother hens. Bigger birds seem to stay in the woods most of the time, but once in a while noisy jakes help pull gobblers out. Fawns favor those who search or are plain lucky. Trout anglers are wading on their knees to cut their profile to cope with clear, clean, ridiculously low stream flows.
Troy Delaet drove from Portage County, while Steven Kahan came to Vortex Optics in Barneveld from Marathon County to accept their 2020 WDNR Ethical Hunter awards. The award was initiated in 1997.
Each man walked away with a DNR plaque and a bag of field goodies including cap, binoculars, and rifle scope from Vortex Optics, the corporate sponsor of the award for five years. After the presentations, Ryan Muckenhirn , Vortex’s consumer sales specialist took the winners, their friends and families on a tour of the facilities, including the indoor shooting range used for research and by numerous law enforcement agencies, including the WDNR.
Kahan, 30, assisted two women who were hesitant about enjoying a long hike in northern Wisconsin’s Chequamegon National Forest while others were hunting ruffed grouse. Kahan explained Wisconsin’s numerous hunting opportunities, including gun deer season, and calmed the hikers by assuring they had as much right to hike as hunters do to hunt.
The two parties headed off in opposite directions after the discussion, understanding Wisconsin’s outdoors recreation opportunities.
Troy Delaet, 39, was nominated by his neighbor, Ed Hildebrand, for downing a mortally wounded buck that a woman had shot but was unable to recover. Delaet shot the deer when it passed his stand, then called neighbors, sent phone images and explained where he was hunting.
Bingo, Ed called back and all ended well when Troy said, “There’s your deer, Sandy.”
Meanwhile, bucks are already forming bachelor groups, as large as five. Short antlers are evident on most bucks. Summer coats are beginning to appear.
Don Martin, Monroe, told of a customer finding matched sheds, then the dead buck who lost them. “Guys are coming in bragging of finding morels, but mostly counts in single digits,” he said.
John Borzick, Boscobel, said his customers have heard the same stories regarding the 2021 morel season, but catfish are really hitting, some nice ones, too, on stink bait, others on night crawlers. “Turkeys seem to be staying in the woods,” he said. “Guys are just not seeing many birds.”
“Play it by ear,” is Doug Williams’ advice on whether morels will get a fresh start after recent rains, or if they are more likely to retain their stored food reserve and produce a bumper opportunity in 2022.
Wayne Smith, Fayette outdoorsman, was able to call a gobbler away from a group he presumed to be jakes, ending in demise of an older bird.
While some turkey eggs have hatched, others are still being incubated.
Bluebirds, those who didn’t get caught in a storm six weeks ago, are beginning to nest. Most have a generous supply of vacant nest boxes. Other places the first brood is about to fledge four or more young birds.
Trout fishing is about on par with mushroomers and some turkey hunters. “Water levels, particularly Black Earth Creek, are still hurting,” said Bret Schultz, every day fly fisherman.
Bret says he’s still catching plenty of fish, but has had to stay way back from the stream banks, constantly move upstream, limit wading and even then reduce his profile by getting on his knees. It’s either that or spook the fish, fish that have been fished hard since January.
“Fishers are still way up compared to 2019 and about what it was in 2020,” the school maintenance worker said. “Even on a Tuesday, even on small streams in the middle of nowhere, there are cars along the creeks. Light leaders, so not to spook the fish with the fly coming down are a lot like summer and fall trout fishing, but it’s working. Bass fishing should be good in a week or so, according to Bret.
Give morels another go or two the next ten days, lower, yes even more, expectations. But now it’s a fight with vegetation, finding those large yellow, quick-grows, which crumble in a hand and never get to a point of melting in a mouth.
Be careful for young wildlife, ducks, geese, fawns, raccoons and a whole lot more.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.