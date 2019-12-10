Green can be a pleasing color, except when we prefer autumn’s panorama of paints.
We particularly desire chlorophyll green, indoors and out, about this time and can find it in watercress springs, mosses and fern inhabits, and of course where evergreen trees and shrubs grow, are planted, or brought indoors.
Some of the grander evergreens catch our eyes, change our minds, and chip into our billfolds. Pine and spruce Christmas trees have disappeared, somewhat, giving way to firs, including balsam and Frasier, which hold needle leaves much longer, and even remain somewhat pliable without water dampening little more than a tree’s base.
Firs, even those still having an attached root system, tend to dehydrate during winter’s cold, wind and low humidity. Frozen water is impossible for a tree to absorb, so a better solution, one that evolved soon after plants became terrestrial, was waxy substances. Waxy layers cover every part of a fir’s evergreen needles and function just as they do in keeping a picked apple fresh for several months.
While some of the youngest deer hunters (remember there is no minimum age to hunt in Wisconsin) may still hold tight to the idea of reindeer on rooftops, many hunters of all ages heard, saw and registered fewer white-tailed deer during the nine day gun deer season than in 2018. Generally, those numbers were down about 25 percent, pretty much statewide.
The preliminary number is 160,769 deer registered by 564,664 gun deer hunters. Adding all registrations to date by hunters of all ages using any implement, adds to 253,574 and counting.
Locally, comparing last year’s number with 2019 is 4,029 for 2018 and 3,160 for 2019 in Columbia County; 2,572 down to 1,940 in Dane; 1,929 down to 1,225 in Green; 2,500 down to 1,899 in La Crosse; 1,880 down to 1,505 in Lafayette; and 5,007 down to 3,797 in Sauk. All units are compared on the DNR’s deer harvest page on the Web site.
Because the 2019 registration didn’t notch deeply into the nearly two million deer September estimate, landowners, farmers, deer managers and insurance companies are mostly disappointed. Many hunters are, too, however most understand there is more to deer hunting than killing a deer. Camaraderie, tradition, being in deer habitat, seeing other wildlife and talking with unfamiliar hunters are examples rating high.
Some deer hunting continues with muzzleloader season just ending, followed by the four-day antlerless hunt. The Holiday hunt begins Dec. 24. Archery/crossbow season, too, runs into January.
Now, a month after the first rut, does and bucks are seen during the daytime. These later hunts could be interesting even without deer drives.
While waiting for ice to thicken, think of fishing trout again beginning Jan. 2, during the winter’s catch-and-release opener.
Christi Seroni, manager at Monroe’s Beast Buffet, has not heard her customers complain about an absence of feeder birds and continues to recommend her premium wild bird mix containing something for everyone. It includes black oil sunflower, safflower, millet, cracked corn, peanut pieces and nyger seed.
Later this month the DNR will be doing a Holiday release of roosters on eight public hunting lands. Check the DNR web site for locations.
The recent nine-day gun deer season was relatively safe, with only four incidents reported, none fatal. Winter outdoors activities can betreacherous, and slippery, with finger-freezing wind chills. Be smart; be careful.
