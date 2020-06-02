DAVIS COLUMN: Season registrations tell no tales

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dead turkeys do not exaggerate; neither do picked mushrooms.

Throughout the 2020 spring turkey season there was carping here and there asking in a disparaging way, “Where are the turkeys?”

True, with the turkey zones being as large as they have become, there were going to be fantastic locations as well as busts and everything between within the same zone.

Consider Zone 1, which covers much or southwest Wisconsin, from La Crosse to the southern border. The grousing, by some, was enough to drown out the gobbling. Some of that rancor was legitimate, but probably only from small areas.

In the end, after Period F folded May 26, there were 11,340 birds registered compared to 10,335 birds reported electronically in 2019. The entire season, based on preliminary registrations was 42,335 birds, compared to 38,576 in 2019. Granted, 2019 was not the best of years, but 2020 was better by more than 4,000 birds, over a 10 percent increase.

Hunters reported more in camouflage in the woods and more shotgun-carrying nonresidents, too. More time to hunt? More students home from school? Factors in addition to bird population may have accounted for the increase, too.