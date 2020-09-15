DAVIS COLUMN: Sights, sounds, smells of autumn proliferating

Safety is utmost when hunting and recreating. Place a full-booted foot on each ladder-stand step. Don’t be in a hurry. Use a harness while in a tree stand. Don’t go it alone. Let someone know where you are and when you will likely return.

Kate Mosley, at Kate’s Bait near Gov. Dodge State Park, is again prepared to sample deer for CWD testing, help with deer registration questions and sell licenses, too.

“Panfishing has been great in the two park lakes, and the muskie fishing should pick up soon,” she said. “License sales have been brisk for hunting, but most are not in a big hurry. Walleye fishing is good; try the Wisconsin River.”

Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe concurred on sales. “It seems hunters are getting a step up on the process and not waiting to buy and repair to the last minute, he said. “Bank-pole catfishing continues to be a hot activity.”

Most who gather nuts are scratching their heads. “Where are they?” They ask.

While a tree here and there has a great basket, most walnuts, shagbark hickories and even the oaks are slim. Don’t confuse the bitternut (yellowbud hickory) with the meatier shagbark. Make sure to field-test a few before trying to gather a bucket.