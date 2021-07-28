DAVIS COLUMN: Simple corn significant to wildlife world

Even though corn, with its many varieties, is not native to United States, these fields play a major role in the lives of wildlife in southern Wisconsin throughout the calendar year.
The ears, this plant’s multiple fruits, are evident side branches on stalks. Some varieties, sweetcorn ears in particular, are already being consumed by humans, deer, raccoons, squirrels and a host of other animals. Numerous diseases, viral, bacterial and fungal, are making an impact on corn, too.
When acorns are scarce, squirrels treat corn plants and field as oak trees and forests. Deer and turkeys, too.
“The corn is beginning to ear out, so the raccoons will be after it and that could be a problem for anyone raising sweetcorn,” said Wayne Smith, in the Yellowstone Lake area of Lafayette County.
It’s vegetative growth in most plants that interest wildlife now, but corn is more weighty with its thousands of flowers, tassels and ears, that give corn the bulk later.
Corn is no different than other plants in producing fruit and seeds. Flowers, which make up the ear, and tassels, are real flowers. The ear flowers become fruits; the tassels, after pollen shedding, wither and dry.
The silk is part of each flower, and the ovary (kernel) becomes a fruit with a single seed inside, the two being inseparable unless ground, heated or digested.
Right now the soybean pods, also fruit with three seeds inside, are being eaten by deer, although the large, palatable leaves are being taken by deer while waiting for fruits.
Other plants are making, or brightening, outdoors enthusiasts’ days.
“I saw some white oaks with acorns, by using my binoculars,” said John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel. “There weren’t many, only two trees that I saw that had acorns but that will make it easier to hunt deer this fall with acorns in one location."
Don Martin, of Monroe, was pleased to notice that after two unsuccessful years, he and his wife finally got a milkweed plant to take and now they have summer pollinating butterflies.
The highlight for some, however, is a supply truck coming in with a few fishing supplies, ammunition, or a few award plaques and figures. These trucks are far too rare, Martin says.
Young animals can be one’s summer high point, too. Smith finally saw some turkey poults, a few large snakes (blue racer and bullsnake), as did Borzick.
Fishing remains spotty with success varying by the day and time. Panfish and catfish are most sought; others are waiting for August to bring better trout fishing conditions.
The sumacs are beginning to turn colors and the top seeds are, too, said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. That could be a sign of an early fall he said.
Walnut trees, some with loads of fruits, are showing some signs of anthracnose, a fungus disease that prematurely yellows their leaflets.
Raccoons are still finding mulberries, based on their scat content. Blackcaps are done and blackberries are ripening.
Comparing the two black aggregate berries, someone counted and determined that 1,200 blackberry fruits fill a four-quart ice cream pail, while more than 3,000 blackcaps fit nicely in the same container.
I checked out the hickory nut trees and they’re loaded, so get your pails ready. These are shagbark hickories. One butternut I have has some nuts, too, Williams said.
Some late-hatching birds include bluebirds and a single tardy eaglet who resulted from an adult female having to find a replacement male after her partner died of lead toxicity. With the new mate, they refurbished the perennial nest, hatched one egg; but as of last week it had not yet fledged and was being fed by returning adult eagles.
“Fish have started to turn on again after the mayfly hatch, mainly perch and catfish,” Williams said.
It may be a sign of something great; ghost plants are emerging. As soon as they come up, the white flower is there along with white stems and leaves. This plant connects with nearby tree roots through a fungus filament. Eaten raw, in small quantities, Monotropa has little flavor; cooked it may have a hint of asparagus, some say.
Time for a new water bottle? Pathwater.com sells 20.3-ounce aluminum, refillable bottles (full) that can be recycled after being facet-filled 100 or many more times. It’s their way of cutting down on plastics. The original fill is plain water, lightly carbonated or alkaline. Order on line.
BrokenTopCandleCo.com has a 75-hour outdoor natural repellent candle in lemon citronella to help keep insects away from decks and patios.
Even with above-normal temperatures, fall hints and thoughts abound.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.