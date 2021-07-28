DAVIS COLUMN: Simple corn significant to wildlife world

Right now the soybean pods, also fruit with three seeds inside, are being eaten by deer, although the large, palatable leaves are being taken by deer while waiting for fruits.

Other plants are making, or brightening, outdoors enthusiasts’ days.

“I saw some white oaks with acorns, by using my binoculars,” said John Borzick, at Tall Tails in Boscobel. “There weren’t many, only two trees that I saw that had acorns but that will make it easier to hunt deer this fall with acorns in one location."

Don Martin, of Monroe, was pleased to notice that after two unsuccessful years, he and his wife finally got a milkweed plant to take and now they have summer pollinating butterflies.

The highlight for some, however, is a supply truck coming in with a few fishing supplies, ammunition, or a few award plaques and figures. These trucks are far too rare, Martin says.

Young animals can be one’s summer high point, too. Smith finally saw some turkey poults, a few large snakes (blue racer and bullsnake), as did Borzick.

Fishing remains spotty with success varying by the day and time. Panfish and catfish are most sought; others are waiting for August to bring better trout fishing conditions.