DAVIS COLUMN: Snow or not, winter activities ramping up

Outdoors activities, with or without ice and snow, are anticipated events for many.

Hunts, counts, catches, and celebrations carry the theme to a point of giving the activity a year’s end winter theme.

Holiday Hunt for antlerless-only deer begins in some southern units Dec. 24, ending Jan. 1, 2022. However, this hunt will not occur in Green and Lafayette counties. Some units host an extended either sex archery and crossbow season until Jan. 31, 2022.

Christmas bird counts are just that, counting and recording numbers and species at feeders and in fields and forests near the Christmas holiday. Contact area Audubon organizations for dates these events occur in your area. First timers are usually very welcome and can be paired with someone more familiar with the area and bird identification through sight and sound. It may surprise new counters how many birds and species are in the area.

More informal counts are conducted by individuals looking out their windows at feeders, or going to fields and forests in seek of common and uncommon birds.

The more formal counts include some feeder counts, too.