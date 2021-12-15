DAVIS COLUMN: Snow or not, winter activities ramping up

Outdoors activities, with or without ice and snow, are anticipated events for many.
Hunts, counts, catches, and celebrations carry the theme to a point of giving the activity a year’s end winter theme.
Holiday Hunt for antlerless-only deer begins in some southern units Dec. 24, ending Jan. 1, 2022. However, this hunt will not occur in Green and Lafayette counties. Some units host an extended either sex archery and crossbow season until Jan. 31, 2022.
Christmas bird counts are just that, counting and recording numbers and species at feeders and in fields and forests near the Christmas holiday. Contact area Audubon organizations for dates these events occur in your area. First timers are usually very welcome and can be paired with someone more familiar with the area and bird identification through sight and sound. It may surprise new counters how many birds and species are in the area.
More informal counts are conducted by individuals looking out their windows at feeders, or going to fields and forests in seek of common and uncommon birds.
The more formal counts include some feeder counts, too.
A special emphasis is placed on ring-necked pheasants with the DNR releasing 2,900 birds on 25 public hunting locations. These releases and hunting using regular pheasant hunting rules, originated to give families a last chance to take a dog and youngsters who are home from college a chance to bring home Christmas fowl. These areas and hunting are open to all who want to hunt pheasants, license and stamp are required.
Carry over of pen-raised pheasants is unlikely to survive winter in these public hunting arenas.
Fall turkey season continues until Jan. 9, 2022 in five southern zones. Authorizations are still available for purchase in some zones and permits acquired last fall are valid, too, if not filled.
Hens, toms and young-of-the-year are all legal birds during this fall (and winter) turkey season.
Area anglers are anxious for safe ice to jig for bluegills, crappies and perch, as well as using tip-ups for northern pike.
Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe is stocked with bait.
“I may have made a mistake, not watched the weather, and ordered a lot of leaf worms and night crawlers, but now I need waxies and spikes,” he said. “Some of the customers will continue to buy the regular worms, too, to feed critters, including birds.”
An avid Iowa County ice angler seems to have ice fishing down to a science.
“I inch out from shore, auger a hole, check the thickness and do it again and again so after four or five holes I know if it’s safe,” he said.
Bill, as he’s known locally, uses chartreuse, yellow or white Rockers as his tried and true jig. One waxie for bluegills, two for crappies, he says.
He’s been doing this for 30 years and uses those methods 98 percent of the time he says. No point in trying to teach a successful panfishman to change his ways.
A La Crosse ice angler, who raises leaf worms in his basement, clips off a bit of worm for bait. He’s found most guys are willing to pay what he calls high prices for bait. Sometimes he barters a container of leaf worms for a bag of bluegill fillets, thereby cutting out the middle man. Other times he does the entire scenario, raises bait, fishes, cleans the panfish, and fries them.
These winter holiday outings can fit in nicely with family and friend gatherings. Roast venison, panfish appetizers, roast wild turkey, and bird talk conversations never get old. Pheasant and gravy are likely to satisfy any outdoors person who has been out in the wintery weather.
Dress accordingly for these adventures, including Christmas bird counts and even stepping outdoors to fill a bird feeder. Pay particular attention to hand and foot ware. Ice anglers commonly wear “creepers," or boot chains, for added traction.
Supplies have been scarce, even nonexistent, for some autumn activities. The same is likely to be true throughout winter and beyond.
“A shoe rep stopped by the store and advised that some winter and spring shoes are likely to be difficult to acquire,” Doug Williams, at D&W Sports Center in Portage, said.
“Plan ahead or learn to go without are what we learned last fall and some of us are seeing the same with winter and spring gear.”
The total deer registration numbers moved a little at 146,001 antlered deer, 126,746 antlerless and 272,746 grand total. The four-day, antlerless season, muzzleloader season, and continued archery/crossbow hunt will be input shortly.
Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.