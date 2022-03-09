DAVIS COLUMN: Sounds, including the robin's song, indicate spring is very near

We do not expect to hear it said but a man mentioned he had heard his first robin.

But of course, we hear birds more often than we see them. A sound, a bird’s call, is as accurate a confirmation, sometimes more so.

Robins, our state bird symbol, is a sign of what’s ahead, usually.

The American robin winters south to Bermuda and Guatemala, meaning any place between. Of course most are aware some robins put up with Wisconsin’s cold season as long as they have hackberries (La Crosse) and fleshier fruits, including crabapples.

Even hunters may cringe at the fact this bird was widely hunted for food.

Males and females are distinguishable. The bird located earthworms by sight, not sound. Robins became more notorious with the DDT poisoning and the book Silent Spring. DDT-coated elm leaves (spraying to control Dutch elm disease) was eventually taken in by earthworms, then robins, and then death or at least reproductive failure in the population.

Had all of that continued, we would have lost the sight and sound of spring, as suggested by the Rachel Carson’s book title.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, has had a number of customers come in reporting their first sightings of robins, as has Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. Some have even called to tell of observations.

Other sounds signaling changes include drumming grouse, wild turkeys gobbling, woodpeckers hammering, maple sap dripping on bucket bottoms, kite weather winds, mating coyotes barking, deer breaking frozen snow as they leave fields in the morning and even a noisy bald eagle when someone gets closer than 300 yards of a nest.

Eagle incubation has begun and even though this is a time to visit nest locations and see a bird, an incubating eagle is about as visible as a half softball in a two ton nest.

The mate to the bird incubating may be perched nearby, ready to bring food or call out at a violator.

Coyote hunters in Iowa and Lafayette counties are about wrapping up their season with disappearance of snow, according to field warden Mike Burns, now in Iowa County. Lafayette County is being patrolled by several wardens who generally work in state parks until an appointment is made.

Burns noted that the wardens have been given the “Green Light” for some activities put on hold during the past year, including ride alongs for young men and women making career decisions.

While turkeys are beginning to intensify gobbling and displaying, bird signings continue to be insufficient leading many prospective hunters to ask “where are the bids.”

Wayne Smith, of town of Fayette, continues to talk of infrequent sightings compared to past years. Chris Kirby, at Quaker Boy game calls in New York, encourages hunters with an open weekend and fresh snow, to get out and get walking to try to cut a turkey’s tracks (hen and gobbler tracks differ). “See where the birds are feeding, spend some time glassing a piece of ground and learn the lay of the land if it’s new property. The track might give you an idea where the birds are roosting and where they land when they fly down, even without seeing a bird.”

Quaker Boy’s new turkey call, REIGN, is a small box call with a big sound. If it’s “played” right hunters should be able to yelp, cluck, whine, gobble, and cut with this call. The call is small enough (eight

inches) to be carried in most shirt pockets.

Brent Drake, at Tall Tails in Boscobel, has begun to sell turkey licenses and fishing licenses. Current fishing licenses don’t expire until March 31, but a new license is valid immediately and doesn’t expire until March 2023.

“Watch for ammo for turkey hunting,” he says. “If you find it, buy it. I’m looking for supplies daily using the same plan.”

Maple sap is running on good days. With a little drilling or pruning, the fluid will make a great feeding station for birds, squirrels and a few night marauders.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.