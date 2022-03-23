DAVIS COLUMN: Spring is here, and nature's rainbow will soon follow

Spring’s relentless, miraculous chlorophyll color has begun and is likely to continue until autumn changes all to a more varied palate.

Even greens coming from farmers’ and gardeners’ plantings may jump ahead in an attempt to beat the seemingly everlasting drought in parts of southern Wisconsin.

“Trout fishing has picked up with warmer weather but the water is still low and clear,” according to Brent Schultz in Black Earth. “We’re close to seeing bug hatches in the afternoons, about 1-2 p.m., but most anglers are still fishing underwater instead of flies on the surface.

Anglers have noticed terrestrial animals, some returning, and some simply more active. “Mink activity has picked up along the streams; I saw two on the bank recently. The fields by the streams are covered in places with Canada geese. A couple sandhill cranes have appeared.”

“We watch for the frost to go out and can see it when the water goes down in field ponds. If water’s still there, the frost is, too,” Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. “We are wanting to get oats, and corn and soybeans, too, in earlier due to the dry ground and increased costs of fertilizers and other preparations.”

Evergreen mosses, ferns, and most conifers are a bit dull from winter’s drying, but warm weather and moisture will brighten most. New growth is certain to follow.

The invasive garlic mustard is there, too.

A few garden and yard perennials are poking out, along with garden garlic planted last autumn. Blooms on willows, maples, and other wind-pollinated trees and shrubs will follow, sending deer, squirrels and turkeys to fresh growth rather than stale acorns and hanging, dead oak leaves.

Though fawning is still several months away, does are beginning to push last year’s fawns away, sending them to find greens on their own, elsewhere.

Large crappies and bluegills helped end last ice, and water anglers are finding walleyes, most sizes, and eager to take hair jigs.

Spring turkey season preparation is in full swing with license renewal due April 1. Bonus turkey authorization sales continue until the season closes May 31.

“Turkey hunters must have their new turkey license or purchase it at the time they purchase a bonus authorization,” Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, says. “At the very least they need to purchase their license before they go afield on the Wednesday their hunting period begins.”

It is illegal to hunt and then purchase a license to register a bird.

The youth season is April 16-17, with period A opening Wednesday, April 20. Each hunting period, A through F, lasts seven days. Period F closes May 31.

Hunters close enough to Viroqua, in Vernon County, may benefit from an informal, all-day Turkey Day March 26 at Nelson Agri Center. Dennis Woodall, an employee and past Wisconsin Turkey Calling Champion, will be available from 9am to 4 pm to answer questions about hunting, calling, call selection and ethics of hunting private land.

Nelson’s has a supply of turkey shotgun loads available for sale; in general shotshells have been in short supply since last September.

Eagle watching has been superb along large rivers and lakes. Most active nests have an incubating bird covering the eggs (1-3) and later brooding and feeding the eaglets. Both male and female eagles are involved in these activities.

Most animals are now active, including a few groundhogs (some already dead on the road).

Sandhill cranes are beginning to do their mating dances, rain or shine, snow or sleet.

Turkey displaying and gobbling has become intense, for the first hour or so after sunrise. Take advantage to try new calls, cameras, decoys, and blinds. Who knows, hunting birds may seem unnecessary.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.