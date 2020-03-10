DAVIS COLUMN: Spring’s things beginning to swell

Opossums are omnipresent after a long, trying winter. This scavenging marsupial has taken advantage of a warmer winter to expand its range north some years back, and now any cold snap still takes a toll on its hairless rat tails and furless ears.

Along with skunks and raccoons, these other non-hibernators, including opossums, are about in earnest. During really cold days we missed seeing them because they stayed put someplace endearing.

The opossum’s unusual ways, forms and habits consumes wildlife watchers and wonderers and those who feed birds.

Opossums (possums are actually a different animal) are unprotected in Wisconsin, however a small game license is needed for hunting unprotected species.

Family names for Virginia opossums include jacks, jills and joeys, with passels used when they’re all together. Males and females can be separated by fur pattern variations

A lone opossum will ramble out from under a bird feeder, but if chased it may stop and try to mimic the appearance and smell of sick or dead animals. A loud noise, such as a gun, may stop them in their tracks; they may remain motionless, too, even though they were not the target.