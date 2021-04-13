DAVIS COLUMN: Spring things leaping forth

“Still, it’s a wonderful time of the year, especially early in the morning,” he said. “Careful with turkey season (youth April 17-18 and Period A, April 21) because ammo is short. Practice wisely; don’t burn up too many shotshells unless you know where you can find more.”

The impacts of last year’s rush on all things yard and garden include price jumps. Same thing with fishing bait, anglers say.

Borzick questioned, “Could raccoons and bobcats be hard on turkeys, nests and adults? We need warmer weather, and still more moisture, for the morels."

Wayne Smith, one of Lafayette County’s all-around outdoors sages, was out to give some advice on muskrat damage on farm ponds and noticed three Canada goose nests, one with six eggs positioned in an interesting layout. He predicted wild asparagus will follow garden shoots and be appearing this week.

Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, said it depends on who you ask, but the poll seems to be tipped in favor of “turkey numbers are fewer than past years.

“I’m selling fishing licenses, but the regulations are still at the printers, they tell me,” he said.