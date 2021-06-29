DAVIS COLUMN: Start hiking to begin to understand nature communally

Don Martin, in Martin’s in Monroe continues to sell worms of all types to those preferring bait fishing and grilled trout.

Looking skyward, some trees are putting on a second flush of longitudinal growth, while others are putting all their energy into walnuts, hickory nuts and acorns. The futures are still uncertain but still looking good, accept for wild apples. Hickory nut pickers are rounding up their gear, checking some trees, and keeping silent.

Back on the ground the road is covered in places with thousands of mulberries, mostly wasted. A handful of black raspberries eaten fresh, albeit small due to dryness, are enough to pick up the pace. Recent rains may have helped, but it’s going to take longer to make a pie or a jar of jam.

Others believe these blackcaps are abundant in places, though small.

Blackberries and other summer sweets and tarts are developing.

Pollinators are busy. Bumblebees are using their buzz pollination trick. Butterflies linger longer on milkweeds bouquets, and hummingbirds turn to anything red, even an open garage door exposing red plastic handles on a trip cord.