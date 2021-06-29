DAVIS COLUMN: Start hiking to begin to understand nature communally

Begin with a country walk at first light, down a gravel driveway, along a field edge where alfalfa, soybeans, winter wheat, and corn stand tall.
This viewing can begin to put the nature’s many, many pieces together and makes a better gatherer by noticing organisms are dependent on one another.
Delve into a forest, but discontinue that insulting phase of “not out of the woods yet.” Stay there on your schedule.
Bluebirds are through their second clutch. A pair was coaxing the last fledgling outside for the first time. Their antics are juxtaposition to earlier maneuvers to keep the young birds within a windowless box.
Another nest box location had adult feathers scattered about where a raccoon had put a paw though a slimmed down1.25-inch hole, destroying one parent and more ready-to-fledge birds. The male has been seen since perched on the box, expecting someone to join him for a third try.
Close observation will draw attention to a half dozen inquisitive male bobolinks sitting atop a pasture fence, then visiting a replanted soybean field (late frost) for insects, then returning to their mates’ well-hidden ground nests.
Bobolinks are sometimes thought of as an upside down bird with an all-black bottom and more white than black on top. Eagle eyes and timing may unveil another bird, a dickcissel.
Prairies bloom slowly as summer rolls out, with few prairie plant birthdays overlapping such as spiderwort, coreopsis, compass plant, pale purple coneflower and common milkweed. Yellow coneflowers are beginning to open.
These birthdays are sure to get congested as July takes a big bite out of summer.
The weak tapping of a yellow-bellied sapsucker can mean one thing. Ruby-throated hummingbirds and red-bellied woodpeckers are hearing a breakfast call and then waiting patiently for the sapsucker to leave before stealing white birch sap from a shallow well cutting through the bark to the wood.
Fawns are following adults through bean fields, but not yet sure what to do with a mouth full of furry soybean leaves and stems. Mixed families are eased by species scents.
Fawns are beginning to encounter one another and races begin until they’re called back to mouth more vegetation.
July is notorious for being trout anglers’ most perplexing time, but this is eased to getting an early start or staying afield until darkness sets in.
Everyday angler, usually trout, Bret Schultz in Black Earth noted that terrestrial patterns, fishing smaller streams where the browns and brookies hear the slap of a middle stream hopper from either undercut.
“Vegetation is nearly August-like, he said.
Don Martin, in Martin’s in Monroe continues to sell worms of all types to those preferring bait fishing and grilled trout.
Looking skyward, some trees are putting on a second flush of longitudinal growth, while others are putting all their energy into walnuts, hickory nuts and acorns. The futures are still uncertain but still looking good, accept for wild apples. Hickory nut pickers are rounding up their gear, checking some trees, and keeping silent.
Back on the ground the road is covered in places with thousands of mulberries, mostly wasted. A handful of black raspberries eaten fresh, albeit small due to dryness, are enough to pick up the pace. Recent rains may have helped, but it’s going to take longer to make a pie or a jar of jam.
Others believe these blackcaps are abundant in places, though small.
Blackberries and other summer sweets and tarts are developing.
Pollinators are busy. Bumblebees are using their buzz pollination trick. Butterflies linger longer on milkweeds bouquets, and hummingbirds turn to anything red, even an open garage door exposing red plastic handles on a trip cord.
Autumn reminders are numerous, mostly some not triggered by shorter days. Morning sun turns tree foliage bronze-yellow, but only for a moment. The nasty stickseed plant is losing its lower leaves, seeming to beg to be pulled so as not develop thousands of Velcro-like burs not fooled b camouflage.
A few leaves and leaflets here and there have turned and fallen.
Parks and state forest trails are busy. Catfishing on the Wisconsin River continues to be good, John Borzick, of Tall Tails in Boscobel, reminds, and adds this fish flesh can stand a little extra cooking.
Roadside and trail wildlife has Doug Williams, in Portage worried that drivers have forgotten to slow down for ducks, fawns, and raccoon cubs. He’s already tasted mulberries, apples, and blackcaps while passing by on his tractor.
Getting to know nature’s summer, and what it may bring, can be hiked through, while others will ride a UTV, truck, or even paddle their way to get to know nature is a concert, not a solo.
