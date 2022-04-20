DAVIS COLUMN: Struggling to gather 75,000 eggs

Everyone and everything is waiting for warmer weather.

Anglers want to float a fly; trout are hungry to take a real hatch. Turkey trackers crave for camouflage new growth will provide. And egg pickers want heat to dismantle what they cannot see but know can kill some birds, particularly poultry and raptors.

Kelly Maguire, operations manager at the State’s Poynette Game Farm pheasant egg hatching facility, says “Avian influenza is usually very susceptible to summer’s heat, and disinfectants, and burns itself out during June and July’s summer warmth. The virus usually cannot sustain itself in summer, but spring’s cold and damp conditions have been fuel for them. Let’s hope they (the virus particles) “die out” and we’re clear to go when it comes time to stock birds in October.”

If you think Easter egg hunts and breakfast without eggs were tough, try picking more than 75,000 pheasant eggs and running a facility to hatch them, raise chicks in crowded pens, and keep boots, vehicle undercarriages, and technicians’ clothing free of inoculant.

Kelly and her five permanent staff and a few seasonal workers are basically in lock-down mode, something they began to encounter in 2014.

“We started purchasing the necessary gear then so are able to deal with boot covers, disinfecting hoses, and handling most everything with gloves. It’s biosecurity all over again from who comes here, where we park vehicles, and who works,” Kelly said.

Past years, with chronic wasting disease, coronavirus, and avian influenza should be enough to invite learning about virial and particle diseases, consider studying living with puzzling parasitic particles. It’s not easy to “kill” something that is not considered living and relies on living organisms, including us, to reproduce and mutate to keep at least new two RNA molecules ahead of us.

The Department of Natural Resources’ web pages on turkey hunting explain some of the facts and cautions hunters (turkey) and bird handlers should consider.

The site says, in part, “Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in Wisconsin in domestic poultry and some species of waterfowl and raptors. In general upland birds such as wild turkeys have behaviors and prefer habitats that make them less likely to encounter HPAI in the wild.”

(What about those who come to bird feeders, farm yards, and contact domestic animals?)

Never take birds into possession that appear sick. Contact the DNR hotline if you observe a bird that is sick. Contact DNRWildlifeSwithchboard@wisconsin.gov or phone 608-267-0866.

Symptoms include poor coordination and neurologic disorders, nasal discharge, and sudden death.

The majority of avian influenza viruses do not infect humans. Keep pets away from sick birds. Consider stated cautions regarding bird feeders and bird bath water.

In part because the weather for the wild turkey season (opened April 20, closes May 31, with six, seven-day hunting periods) has been cool, green up is behind.

“With the late spring, we have zero green up so hunters should be conservative on how close they try to get to roosted birds in the morning,” says Jeff Fredrick of Mindoro. “I’d consider open fields and use a blind rather than the woods, and use decoys 100 percent of the time.”

Jeff also likes to keep his decoys, which he makes and sells, as low as possible, in a submissive posture, with the belly touching the ground.

Longtime turkey hunter, Dennis Woodall of Genoa, also turns strikers for slate and other pot calls, saying match the sticker to the call that gives the kind of tone desired. “If the bird doesn’t respond, try changing the tone. Stickers that come with the calls are usually all made the same, of the same wood,” Woodall says.

Woodall likes to call to the henned-up birds by calling the hens, mimicking them and getting them to bring the gobbler along.

Wayne Smith, a woodsman from Lafayette County, says early seasons are difficult because of being visible, so “get something behind you, a tree, but movement of any type is a give-away. Maybe it’s as minor as the brim of your hat.

With low populations in some areas, be patient, and don’t be afraid to call hard as an option if nothing else works, he says.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, reminds hunters that “they may not be the only hunter in the woods, and it may not be a real turkey talking back to you.

“Make sure of your target and be careful that there aren’t two or more birds in the shot pattern area,” he says.

Don Martin at Monroe finally received his fishing equipment order placed last October, including some ice fishing gear, so why not purchase ahead?

“Fishing has been slow but guys are still itching to go,” Martin says.

“Some hunters are wishing the season had opened earlier, but we can’t change that so get ready, don’t procrastinate, as I’m seeing a few hunters do.” says Brent Drake at Tall Tails in Boscobel. “Most guys are waiting on fishing, but some are taking advantage of the “fishing floats” on the Mississippi.”

Williams reminds all to take advantage of the drawn out spring, watch for birds migrating to and through the area and remember some of the best colors—ring-necked pheasants and wood ducks—are now.

Bald eagle chicks are hatching and watch for different adult bird postures as the adult birds change from brooding to feeding the chicks.

Cool weather will continue to determine the appearance of morel mushrooms. At this rate, watch blogs, consider direct southern exposures, and appearance of earlier fungi, including false morels and black and red cup fungi.

With all this “birding” going on, it makes bird watchers ideal outdoors folks to elbow up to.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.