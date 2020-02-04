DAVIS COLUMN: Sturgeon spearing season examples public display

In-person deer registration no longer exists.

Tradition, it seems, are worth saving to help to bring excitement, even participation, to some outdoors activities.

Do any of the six deer questions suggest success to this end?

The deer seasons, reporting methods as well as some hunting methods seem to have moved in the opposite direction. When chronic wasting disease was first discovered in Wisconsin, and then debated, accusations were made that the new regulations were delegating Wisconsin’s state wildlife animal to pest status.

We no longer have to case guns or bows while inside vehicles, wear backtags, register deer in person, validate and tag carcasses and purchase licenses from a live agent. It seems that some of these old ways, similar to what sturgeon spearers continue, might go a long way to cultivate admiration for the hunted, the hunter, the culture and tradition, which provide an under pinning for seasons.

Deer continue to be on many minds, as they always are during winter. Individual animals, particularly in regions of high populations, appear to be stressed in spite of a light winter.

Evergreens, fodder and bedding round bales, mosses, lichens and tree bark itself are food, but maybe not good staples for a large deer herd.