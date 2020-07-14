DAVIS COLUMN: Summer 'hibernation' may change gathering activity

It would be unwise to pick decorating flowers at noon, or take their picture, and the picker’s portrait, when the sky is solid blue. Rainy, cloudy wedding days are perfect.

Some blooms are bashful, closing for the part of the day, including evening primrose and blue roadside chicory (blue sailors).

It may take a special person to seek a glimpse of a timber rattlesnake, but for those few who need that fix know the reptile will emerge as the sun is rising higher by midmorning. Even then thermoregulation is ongoing and the reptile may use a leaf to shade a hot spot. That, with natural camouflage, should spell “watch out time.” Shadows are part of this snake’s camouflage, too.

Our own thermoregulation might find reading a book under the shade of a farm yard silver maple is better than picking the last of the black raspberries this week. Wait for the blackberries.

“Simplify: How to Stay Sane in a World Going Mad,” by Bob Hillary or “At the Crossroads with Chickens,” by Tory McCagg, are worth a look.

Simply’s Chapter 5 suggests try Eating like an Earth warrior; Drinking spring water, and Growing your own. McCagg’s book, among other things, reminds us of being nature just out the door.