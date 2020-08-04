DAVIS COLUMN: Summer’s sounds serenade

For some and for now, some listening is rehearsal.

One sound meant specifically to rattle intruders comes from the timber rattlesnake when we get too close or corner the reptile. If we pass by at a safe distance, why would nature expend the energy and give up a hiding position by vibrating a tail?

With heavy vegetation, summer estimates can be made without hearing a call or sound of the flush of a ruffed grouse or hen turkey. No flushes, no reason to venture here beginning Sept. 12.

Some spring sounds were not monitored this year when surveys were planned but cut short. Other, lesser, data will appear in the Department of Natural Resources fall forecast pamphlet to be posted on the web site later this month. The usual array of species is chronicled as well as other facts required for a successful outing.

Full consideration of COVID-19’s impacts on hunting, particularly gun deer season, should now be processed, including considering that some less fortunate may desire venison beyond that which a single gift package provides. Deer hunters can make some healthy impressions by purchasing another antlerless authorization and passing that entire registered animal on somewhat like the pay-forward gesture practiced this winter.