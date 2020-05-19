DAVIS COLUMN: Take a hike and discover the outdoors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ambling outside can be a fantastic method of learning what is out and about and to anticipate what to expect later this spring and beyond.

Forests, woodland edges, prairie entrances and flowing springs give enthusiasts plenty to ponder and predict just by looking, smelling and listening.

Hear that hummingbird’s drone? Smell the wild plums? See the oak’s flowers?

In spite of varied weather, garlic mustard is robust. Who would have wondered that when it was transported to US as a salad green, it would be so problematic? Its predominance along animal trails augurs some of what dispersed this alien. Muddy feet carry teeny seeds, which grew into biennial plants and more seeds. Late frost nipped at leaves and left flowers to form and stems to be nibbled at by deer, often the guilty vector.

Pull a few or hundred while hiking. At least it gives a feel-good sensation.

Frost touched ginseng and tender shoots of others, too, sometimes setting them back a year, or forever.

Yellow lady’s-slippers and showy orchis stemmed that hazard while other fast-growing herbs did too. Mayapples are split between two-leafed flowering stalks and singles resembling umbrellas. Edible lemony fruit in a couple months.