DAVIS COLUMN: Take a hike, but avoid fatal falls

Take a hike is not always an insult; it can also be said suggesting getting outside, clearing minds and exercising bodies.
There are numerous public locations open to hiking, much like Black Hawk Ridge near Sauk City. Like most, the trails there are open for hiking and horseback riding during winter. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat tire biking, too, but trails are not groomed.
Hiking could be a beginner’s step to more challenging snowshoeing, skiing, walking out on a lake to ice fish, ridging on motorized skis with belts, or even being propelled by other motorized contraptions. With an introductory walk under the belt, country, park, and farmland drives are a step up.
Ice fishing is back on track, but spotty and the fish have gone deeper, said John Borzick at Boscobel’s Tall Tails Sports and Spirits.
Don Martin, at Martin’s Sport Shop in Monroe, mentioned Browntown, and others, as good fishing locations
Doug Williams, in at D W Sports Center in Portage, said fishing is fairly good but the fish need to be searched out in deeper water.
“The snow cut off the sunlight over the weed beds so the fish left, maybe due to low oxygen," he added.
Both Williams and Martin are still struggling to put ammunition on shelves at a reasonable cost.
“It’s about doubled,” Williams said. “Buy it now if you can find it at a reasonable price.”
Martin has a little, but not what he’d like and only certain calibers.
With all the recent winter weather variations, recording scenery, or not, are certainly in season in 2021. Rime ice has been most spectacular.
Worldly events of late are clear evidence there is a need to relax minds and bodies before trying something more mentally-taxing. The outdoors worked during the pandemic, so continue to use it.
Beware, however, that Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in deadly falls among older adults, according to federal data, pointing out that these falls claim more lives than breast and prostate cancer combined. Most of these falls are inside, however.
It’s not clear that weather (poor striding conditions) is a direct cause of falls. To be on a safer side, maybe “boot chains,” as some ice anglers wear, might help but don’t boot-up and then try to drive or walk on wood floors. You will, however, be impressed by the added traction.
On a recent morning walk, on a plowed driveway, it became apparent white-tailed deer slip and slide, too. They also tend to travel on these roads rather than in shank-deep snow.
Turkey tracks, gobblers by size, remind us that authorizations have been mailed for spring and more will be for sale in March, even to those who were drawn.
Recent DNR data are nearly final for the 2020 deer seasons, with 328,409 deer registered. Of those, 190,615 were taken during the nine-day hunt. The Holiday Hunt scored 8,494, muzzleloaders brought in 7,222 and youth took 7,482. Crossbowers drew back on and brought in 62,824 while archers 45,932. A late archery/crossbow season continues.
The DNR website sorts out bucks and antlerless deer, and county registrations.
Deer are taking food where they can find it under the snow. Alfalfa and waste grains are premium; tree bark and twigs count, too. Of course, yard and suburb evergreens are attractive.
Numerous Christmas Bird Counts, the 71st in the Madison area, was conducted Dec. 19, 2020.
Seventeen high-counts were realized, including cardinals, white-breasted nuthatches, chickadees, downy woodpeckers and others. American robins (697) and Eastern bluebirds (13) were counted, too.
Ninety-seven species and 52,004 individual birds were identified by 170 birders (counters), of which 146 were counting in the field and 24 watched feeders.
Check with the Audubon group in your area for other results.
Hunting seasons still open include crow (Jan. 25-March 20), cottontail rabbit (until Feb. 28) and gray and fox squirrels (Jan. 31).
In season sights and sounds include howling coyotes, calling owls, antlerless bucks, bald eagles adding to perennial nests, evergreen ferns and mosses, leaking sap and icicle formation on maple species, and bluff icicle formation. Some turkey gobbling rumbles during early mornings.
Buds on maples appear to be getting larger and are commonly eaten by squirrels. Snow is talking back. Oak leaves continue to fall, or are they pushed by new growth, as one cartoonist asked?
Antlered bucks (some are already antlerless) are still being observed, along with some fresh scrapes.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.