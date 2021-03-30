DAVIS COLUMN: Tree pollen production imperative

We, and the other animals, should be thankful and cognizant of what’s going on; pollination can forecast crops. Squirrels are watching and sometimes jumping the gun. Even before maple flower buds open, they eat buds, then the flowers themselves, turning then to developing, winged fruits, and later the drying seeds.

Hazelnut flowers put out pollen and the other type bloom that develops a nut fruit. This green “berry” becomes fair game for turkeys, squirrels and chipmunks. Almost never are there mature seeds for our collecting and cracking. The earliest animal gets the nut.

What is it then, if not a large, showy bloom that gets our attention suggesting the time is right to think trout fishing, turkey scouting, morel hiking and bird watching?

“Watch the roadside grasses and when they begin growing think about morels, asparagus and turkeys, which are still rafted up this week,” said Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “The male turkeys begin fighting one another, deer are roadside eating the grass, too, so watch out. You’re on your own when it comes to trout fishing; no one’s telling much.”

Walleye anglers, however, bankers and boaters, are doing very, very well with hair jigs and minnows, Williams added.