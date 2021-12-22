DAVIS COLUMN: Trout and first ice set to attract customers

Schultz said the streams didn’t open up much in terms of “weed” growth with the mild weather and low water, which will make fishing a bit more difficult than for other openers. So far, banks are easy walking.

Ice fishing is not at all tempting if there are brown trout (he loves them) to be challenged, even though fishing from a heated shack sounds more comfortable than winter trout fishing usually is.

Very early panfishers did pretty well according to John Borzick in Boscobel, but they are in a waiting stage for better ice.

The hot news might be the bait, not the fish themselves. Borzick said beaver tails, if one can find them, is worthy bait.

“Guys take a knife and cut even smaller pieces from those baits available to purchase," he said. "The tissue flutters, is more natural, and stays on the hook much longer than waxies and spikes.”

Five years ago Wayne Smith, a trapper from Blanchardville, started hearing about a market for the tails instead of giving to someone who uses the material for hat brims.