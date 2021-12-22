DAVIS COLUMN: Trout and first ice set to attract customers

Outdoors activities continue, freeze up creates new fishing opportunities, bird feeding seems necessary, continued deer hunting carries new season names, and will sighting snow bring wonderful wildlife viewing.
The early catch and release trout season opens the first Saturday in January; that’s Jan. 1, the earliest it will ever open.
First ice panfishing has no starting date. In places, some anglers have already drilled holes, a few have stepped through to icy water, but most are awaiting a beginning of a securer season.
“Don’t put the long rods away just yet either,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. “Wherever your favorite fishing hole is, from shore, hook on your favorite bait and jig.”
Brett Schultz, Black Earth will begin his trout season close to home and then venture farther into Dane County before canvasing southwest Wisconsin as the temperature becomes more predictable.
“The water is still very low, very clear, too, just as it was when the season closed in mid-October,” he said.
Nymphs are what he’ll carry, sometimes probing deep holes.
“Even the large trout can’t resist food put right in front of them if they don’t have to move far to take it," Schultz added.
Schultz said the streams didn’t open up much in terms of “weed” growth with the mild weather and low water, which will make fishing a bit more difficult than for other openers. So far, banks are easy walking.
Ice fishing is not at all tempting if there are brown trout (he loves them) to be challenged, even though fishing from a heated shack sounds more comfortable than winter trout fishing usually is.
Very early panfishers did pretty well according to John Borzick in Boscobel, but they are in a waiting stage for better ice.
The hot news might be the bait, not the fish themselves. Borzick said beaver tails, if one can find them, is worthy bait.
“Guys take a knife and cut even smaller pieces from those baits available to purchase," he said. "The tissue flutters, is more natural, and stays on the hook much longer than waxies and spikes.”
Five years ago Wayne Smith, a trapper from Blanchardville, started hearing about a market for the tails instead of giving to someone who uses the material for hat brims.
“We’ve been hearing more and more the last few years about the wonderful panfish bait it can be, but I’ve only seen it available in a few shops,” he said.
Tall Tails in Boscobel is one of the few local shops that has beaver tails (sold as tiny pieces) for ice fishing, so look online, too.
Ice fishing supplies are still not readily available, said Doug Williams.
“Make sure your auger blades are sharp because new ones are hard to get. Wear a life jacket, to save your life and for warmth, too. Get your favorite jigs when you can. Many come from China,” he added.
Additional safety items include ice creepers and a couple large spikes to get back onto the ice from the water.
This might be a good time to check out pet shelters if someone is looking for a new pet dog; and keep those bird feeders full, Williams recommends.
“I’ve gone through 300 pounds of good seed already,” he said. “Shotgun sales are good so hunters haven’t given up on bird hunting next year.”
Don Martin, at Martin's in Monroe, has a good assortment of ice jigs and some gear, too.
“Different sizes, models and colors are what anglers are looking for to choose their favorites,” Martin said.
The wind storms of late took more than a few twigs and limbs from trees. Most damaged were evergreens, pines, spruces, and firs because they provided more wind resistance being in full foliage all the time.
Evergreens usually do not take to pruning like deciduous trees do, but in some cases trying to get a new stem leader is worth the effort.
The brush makes good bird shelter from the wind.
Snowmobile trails and hiking trails may be blocked or travel hampered by down trees, so now, before snow falls, is a great time to clean up the damage.
Want to know what the deciduous shrub or tree is? Most native trees can be identified even though they are leafless at the moment.
Identification manuals, and they are relatively short, are available.
They are sold as twig identification keys using leaf arrangement, tree bark, bud shape, and leaf scar characters to put a name to a twig.
Deer registrations created an uptick with the four-day antlerless season registering 8,263 animals (8,232 were antlerless; 31 antlered), and muzzleloaderers reporting 6,569 deer (2,917 were bucks and 3,652 antlerless). The total for all seasons is now 288,718 deer, which includes 149,329 bucks and 139,391 antlerless deer.
Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.