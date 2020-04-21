DAVIS COLUMN: Turkey hunting provides other opportunities

Many who venture outdoors, even those who gather by fishing, turkey hunting, watercress snipping and chive cutting are engaging for exercise, enjoyment, meditation, or seeing spring put on a positive show.
Yes, those gatherings can help the food budget, but more than that, they help the person who is getting out alone or socially distanced with friends.
This might have been the better way to enjoy the outdoors all along. Rather than being on a single mission, take in the other aspects of the ecosystem. The turkey may not be cooperative, but sandhill cranes may fly over, or at least call at us. Turkey vultures are out recycling roadkill and yard moles trapped and left. Bloodroots are opening, but not until the sun shines bright.
Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County, is hunting during Period B and described another hunter near Yellowstone Lake in the wildlife area who had a picture-perfect hunt and called Wayne to tell about his hunt, which ended at 7 a.m.
Smith, who takes advantage of over-the-counter authorizations, too, is usually successful by taking his own advice during later periods, including Period F, which closes May 26.
“There is very little cover; vegetation, leaves and blades of green grass are limited, but later it’s better cover and the toms will answer a call and come in,” he said.
Hunters have to stick to it; they just can’t go out and sit down and think a bird is going to come running in, he said. His proof is winning three contests with birds he took during the sixth season (weight). Stick to the timber right now, he said, where there is some cover.
Although uncommon, a few who are out for turkeys are challenged by temptation. The Iowa County field warden received a call from a resident relaying seeing a roadside pickup the evening before the first period opened. Glancing left, the resident saw a turkey flopping in a cornfield and a person running to pick it up, then heading toward the waiting pickup.
By that time the driver pulled away at a high rate of speed, leaving the man holding a bird. This man then headed across the road, up into the woods, out of site. The entire episode took less than 15 seconds, the warden was told.
Later the warden investigated the scene, found some evidence where the bird was shot and followed a blood trail across the road, where a 22-pound gobbler was laying. The warden gathered more evidence and had a local police officer post on a community Facebook page, which received 2,000 hits the first day.
This case is not closed and the bird was put to better use than in a poacher’s freezer.
Turkey vultures are here to clean the roads of dead animals, so had the warden not found the dead bird, the vultures would have, by smell.
Remember to wear a face mask while bird watching or hunting, as well as grocery shopping or telling a buddy about a hunt or sighting.
Keep focused on the limitations regarding state parks, forest land and lakes and the boat landings serving the lakes. Many are closed, in part due to ill-behaved users. Turkey hunters can use the parks, if hunting was normally permitted, through Period C, but must walk in.
Anglers may find waters in parks closed, too, unless there is another way to the water. Permission to use could change frequently. Check before entering. Read and obey the signs.
Bloodroot, mentioned earlier, is a small spring ephemeral beginning to bloom. The latex in most of the plant’s parts is light red and while it was once used as face and decoration paint, it is a poor substitute for face camouflage during turkey season. Remember to stay away from red, white and blues, the colors associated with a turkey gobbler’s head. Be safe. Stay well.
Waterfowl continues to attract birders’ attention, particularly now when many of the male birds are most colorful; think wood ducks and a host of others.
Looking ahead, there will be new fawns, morels mushrooms, fragile ferns, Mayapples, wild ginseng, tree catkins (and leaves), marsh marigolds and woodland leeks. There will be several other mushrooms growing on down trees, which are worth identifying and considering, but be careful.
Trout season, the can-keep season, opens May 2, along with the general fishing season in many areas. Got a license? Stamp?
If you are new to these outdoors gatherings, or a long-time user, don’t litter, vandalize, poach or be unsafe. That’s how we lost use to some state parks, trails and lakes.
Just because we’re out in the wild, with no one is sight, doesn’t mean the coronavirus can’t find us, maybe on a coffee thermos, candy wrapper or someone’s sneeze blowing in the wind.
It’s not rude to remind others to step back or to treat them with latex gloves.
-- Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!