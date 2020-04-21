DAVIS COLUMN: Turkey hunting provides other opportunities

Hunters have to stick to it; they just can’t go out and sit down and think a bird is going to come running in, he said. His proof is winning three contests with birds he took during the sixth season (weight). Stick to the timber right now, he said, where there is some cover.

Although uncommon, a few who are out for turkeys are challenged by temptation. The Iowa County field warden received a call from a resident relaying seeing a roadside pickup the evening before the first period opened. Glancing left, the resident saw a turkey flopping in a cornfield and a person running to pick it up, then heading toward the waiting pickup.

By that time the driver pulled away at a high rate of speed, leaving the man holding a bird. This man then headed across the road, up into the woods, out of site. The entire episode took less than 15 seconds, the warden was told.

Later the warden investigated the scene, found some evidence where the bird was shot and followed a blood trail across the road, where a 22-pound gobbler was laying. The warden gathered more evidence and had a local police officer post on a community Facebook page, which received 2,000 hits the first day.

This case is not closed and the bird was put to better use than in a poacher’s freezer.