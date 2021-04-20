DAVIS COLUMN: Turkey season leads to other spring experiences

Long-time turkey hunters, some going back to 1983 when Wisconsin’s first spring season began providing one more reason to explore the outdoors, have found it’s more than calls, camouflage, and carrying a gobbler on the back.

Last weekend, before the first seven-day turkey hunting period (A) opened, mentors were helping youngsters learn the adventure. Sometimes though, it was those new-to-the-hunt who taught experienced hunters about the excitement of anticipating, hearing other spring sounds outside, and the benefits of just hiking to a hunting location.

“Kids were as excited as the mentors,” said Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “We quickly learned years ago that you don’t have to be the greatest caller. One advantage I’ve used is getting turkeys to come into the rising sun. I believe they don’t like it any better than we do driving into a morning sun. We may be able to get by with a few mistakes that otherwise would have a turkey make us out.”

Later in the day, even though fishing is not the best, fish can still be caught, Williams said.

The early periods, while once thought of as an advantage, can be more difficult, according to Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County.