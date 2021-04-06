DAVIS COLUMN: Turkey season quizzes outdoors skillsets

Turkeys are one of the most conversational animals Kirby chases, but don’t be afraid to sit and wait out a turkey, he says.

“Be patient, it’s more likely a hunter bumps a turkey by moving than calling too much, using the wrong call. Wait them out, too," he added.

Wayne Smith, an all-around Lafayette County outdoorsman, says 45 minutes of waiting has been key for him on a stubborn bird.

“Sometimes I try to move up on them, if the cover is right," he said. "Remember, in nature the hen goes to the tom; we’re trying work it the other way.”

Dennis Woodall, Wisconsin’s first Wisconsin turkey calling champion, no longer presents his knowledge in one of dozens of seminars, but now uses that time to scout birds.

“I still use many of the old standby calls and methods,” he said. “But scouting is the key.”

A great learning experience, the DNR’s Learn to Hunt Turkeys program, has been shelved for the time being, too.

Want to get someone hooked on turkeys? Help them get in a position to experience, photograph, or just hear a gobbler “drum and spit” from a few yards away.