DAVIS COLUMN: Use colder times getting prepared

Chris Kirby, at Quaker Boy Game Calls in New York, said his company always has new product or new designs or is using new materials, Quaker Boy continues to supply shops with many of the old standbys, too, including the easy yelper and an original box call, as well as new and old standby diaphragm calls.

It’s almost impossible to make the wrong call (sound), Kirby says. Spooking turkeys is more likely; it’s often hunter’s movement If the gobbler stops answering. He may be coming your way. Don’t run out of patience.

Chris’ late father, Dick, who started the company, passed along several still true tactics. “Don’t be afraid to call, and don’t be afraid to sit and wait, too, he used to tell us,” Chris said.

Push button calls and the older pot calls (slate) are still good, John Borzick at TallTails Sports and Spirits in Boscobel tells beginners. John is fighting the supply chain, too, with some orders still coming with 20 percent of what he ordered. “Don’t hoard, but if you see it and need it, buy it now,” John advises.

