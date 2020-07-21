DAVIS COLUMN: Viewing wildlife where they forage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Finding wildlife for viewing, surveying, or watching them fit into an ecosystem often involves finding where they nourish. Even during the heat of summer, animals may venture out, albeit for a moment, to gather energy.

It would seem dark-bodied creatures, including bears, vultures, turkeys and bald eagles would avoid direct sunlight on a warm day. Many times they do, but when finding food is a matter of chance, they take the opportunity when and where they can.

When a small mammal dies, regardless of the reason or the location, scavengers are likely to congregate. Viewing and photographing, counting and studying, become peak.

Others, including foxes and coyotes, skunks and raccoons, may chance the wait and venture out after sundown.

A dead woodchuck lay on a prairie edge for four hours, just long enough for a wake of turkey vultures to begin picking up the smell of death. Within minutes, a mature bald eagle, also a scavenger, apparently saw the opportunity and put down its landing legs near the prairie, not bothering to review the situation from a lone nearby cottonwood.

An eagle doesn’t appear as regel on the ground compared to treetop perches or lake dives.