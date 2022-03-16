DAVIS COLUMN: Waning turkey populations vexing

Every turkey enthusiast, hunter, caller, guide, photographer, or other bird admirer, likes a healthy population of birds during the spring gobbling and strutting season.

But not everyone is satisfied with what they have been seeing and hearing the last few years.

“There just aren’t that many gobblers around as there used to be a few years ago,” says Wayne Smith, in the Yellowstone Lake area.

Doug Williams, at D G Sports Center in Portage, says birds are calling and displaying but we might have to walk around more to find them.

In Green County, Don Martin in Monroe, hears both sides, “some just haven’t seen any birds, but others say they are still out there.”

Brent Drake in Boscobel sees them in the fields displaying when coming and going from work at Tall Tails. “Deer are still bunched up,” he says.

And in Vernon County, where the first birds were reintroduced in 1976, Dennis Woodall has been hunting them since a spring season opened in 1983. “I’ve seen more birds this winter than I have for years,” he said.

So optimistic about turkey hunting, he’s organized a “turkey day” at Nelson Agri Center in Viroqua, where he works.

“It’ll be an all-day affair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and I’ll be there to talk individually to hunters about calling, conditioning calls and turkey hunting in general,” he said.

Still, there is something going on, generally speaking, in many parts. The National Wild Turkey Federation stated in a fact sheet what researchers found what may be the cause of decline in some areas.

“Production, not predation, drives populations. With high densities, a significant number of hens will not have access to quality nesting habitat. Other factors relating to habitat and carrying capacity may be involved,” they wrote.

Regardless of populations, high or low, hunters should not shy away from the spring excitement and may want to purchase bonus authorizations, which went on sale beginning March 15.

“Usually hunters are lined up to buy bonus permits on that first day for Zone 1,” Drake, in Boscobel said.

Trees continue to help carry animals through the last of winter. Deer continue to gravitate to oaks, finding a few remaining acorns under the trees and dried leaves still hanging on the branches. Sounds like a great location to hunt for sheds, too.

Squirrels and a host of birds rely on maples for sap running from bark cracks, broken limbs and pruning scars. One man wondered if he should paint over the areas on maples where sap is leaking. No, that’s normal, he was told.

Red-winged blackbirds seem to be challenging robins for attention with their displays and calls. Truly, this bird is named for the male.

The female is neither black (light brown) nor having red and orange on the wings.

Skunks are the animal most observers are looking for, and then away, as a sign of spring.

License sales and renewals are front and center with turkey bonus authorizations and spring fishing requiring a new license after March 31.

One of the recreations most missed this winter, according to Williams, was cross country skiing.

Small walleyes are being caught in large numbers, and returned, according to Williams.

Most who know birds’ sounds speak of Canada goose numbers increasing, including Martin, in Monroe, who says they often fly over city square.

No one has seen chipmunks, but then they occasionally come out several times during February and March, but return.

If you’re looking for setline and bank pole fishing licenses, Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, has them.

Smith says these cold snaps keep setting spring things back, but watch out once warm weather settles in because all sorts of activity will kick in for good.

Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.