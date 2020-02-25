DAVIS COLUMN: Waning winter brings bountiful prospects

Calendars declare that spring begins March 20, which is 12 days after Daylight Saving Time activates. Spring’s start usually lags the calendar date, giving our body time to become accustomed to later clock sunrises and sunsets.
Before work, or other, we can catch up on those natural activities we missed when we were on Daylight Time. A coyote’s first howl, a bobcat’s early scream, a ruffed grouse’s drum or a turkey’s gobble are more likely with the new clock.
Robins, too, and a host of other animals, sound off to greet the day when there is little or no light measured by a human’s eyes. Who wouldn’t like to hear a rooster pheasant calling, crowing and ending the commotion with a cackle-like note?
The full moon names remind us, too. Next up is maple sugar moon in March, so sap will be flowing, as it now is. Next comes the pink moon, so named for phlox flowers, but others know it better as the sprouting grass, egg or fish moon.
Nearly every day, Black Earth angler Bret Schultz sends flies out over much of southwest Wisconsin’s waters. Before leaving for the far south to take his flies to the ocean, he continued to give winter trout fishing a positive grade.
“We’re finding fish, but don’t typically get a lot of fish at this time,” he said. “But they’re bigger fish, some 16-21 inches, partly because of what and how I’m fishing.”
Schultz gets really excited in mid-March, when fish become more active. “With the snow depth, we need to be cognizant of midday runoff, on a day-to-day basis. Runoff cools stream water, even flowing into spring-fed streams.”
There continued to be surprises in parts of Black Earth Creek this winter. “I’ve found fish where they weren’t last year, and didn’t where I found them previously,” Schultz said
The sturgeon-spearing season wrapped up Sunday with 742 fish taken from the up river lakes and Lake Winnebago through Saturday, during a season when water clarity and ice conditions were challenging. Twenty-seven of those fish were 100 pounds, or more. The season lasted the full 16 days in both regions.
With the DNR looking to invigorate Wisconsin’s gun deer season, there may be some advantage in copycatting a few registration ideas these anglers must follow.
A plate of white elm bark blew off a dead tree and onto a road, giving an early reminder that some years morels grow in these places as early as March 25, but probably not in 2020; maybe not ever again. This year, like last, the motherlode may be Mother’s Day.
Snow is too deep to do much fallen antler searching, but not too deep to mark deer’s winter paths and search there in March.
Quaker Boy Game Calls has distributed their new Twin Tilt glass and slate, variable depth pot call with an ash striker; some callers might want to dig in their vest and use their older, harder favorite peg instead.
Jason Cotter, Green and Rock County DNR wildlife biologist reminds landowners to give the Deer Management Assistance program a look. Several in these counties have already done so in preparation for future seasons. Coupled with deer management, the county CDAC meetings are just around the corner, too.
In some situations, bald eagles found it necessary to increase the height of the nest rails, hiding the visibility of incubating male or female, including their “bald” heads.
Wild turkeys and other game are coping with winter by taking advantage of sunny days. During a recent snow storm, five toms stood for an hour trying to protect against the driving snow by covering their bodies with spread wing and tail feathers. The next sunny morning, they stood again, this time soaking in the sun’s light energy and using black feathers to help turn on the heat.
Wildlife of several types frequent areas where the sun has thawed snow, first uncovering ground around trees .
Winter’s waning gives us openings, too, to collect some of that light and then heat energy.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.