DAVIS COLUMN: Waning winter brings bountiful prospects

Schultz gets really excited in mid-March, when fish become more active. “With the snow depth, we need to be cognizant of midday runoff, on a day-to-day basis. Runoff cools stream water, even flowing into spring-fed streams.”

There continued to be surprises in parts of Black Earth Creek this winter. “I’ve found fish where they weren’t last year, and didn’t where I found them previously,” Schultz said

The sturgeon-spearing season wrapped up Sunday with 742 fish taken from the up river lakes and Lake Winnebago through Saturday, during a season when water clarity and ice conditions were challenging. Twenty-seven of those fish were 100 pounds, or more. The season lasted the full 16 days in both regions.

With the DNR looking to invigorate Wisconsin’s gun deer season, there may be some advantage in copycatting a few registration ideas these anglers must follow.

A plate of white elm bark blew off a dead tree and onto a road, giving an early reminder that some years morels grow in these places as early as March 25, but probably not in 2020; maybe not ever again. This year, like last, the motherlode may be Mother’s Day.

Snow is too deep to do much fallen antler searching, but not too deep to mark deer’s winter paths and search there in March.