DAVIS COLUMN: Water-based winter recreation ubiquitous

Water’s many forms — ice, snow, liquid, and vapor — has our attention, albeit for shorter durations.
The early catch-and-release trout season will bring fly-tying fanatics out looking for flowing, spring-fed streams, usually from noon until 3 p.m. The season begins at 5 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
A few walleye anglers might find some open water, too, but most, along with panfishers, grab a spud, check the ice as they go, and dig through to find liquid.
Water vapor continues to rise from springs’ 48-degree fountains where deer and muskrats feed on watercress. We might visit, too, to grab a bite, catch a glimpse of an overwintering robin, or even warm our feet while standing with knee boots before sliding inside a vehicle.
No sooner than the vapor rises, hoar frost forms on nearby vegetation, including some of the cress’s emergent leaves.
One way or another, water plays a direct role in winter activities, including skating, skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and even hiking with “boot chains” affixed and ready to grip ice to prevent a trip to the ER.
“I’m going out regardless, but wind is the biggest downer,” said Bret Schultz, a Black Earth (Dane County) everyday trouter.
Twenty degrees, sunshine and no wind are as good as it gets, he said. The weather determines the limit during the no-keep season.
“I’ve been out in 15 below wind chill, but not for very long,” Schultz said.
Just being able to go is the pleasure, but Schultz believes he should catch a fish or two every time he goes.
“The surprise would be not connecting, and I can’t think of the last time that happened,” he said. “Three tips: Go to water you know; zero in on noon to 3 p.m., the warmest time; and realize the fish can be really sluggish.”
Schultz may pick from fewer than four flies. Running a nymph on the bottom, slowly; putting a streamer, slowly, right in their face.
“Start where you found fish in July; riffles hold more food, so put that together with the three tips,” Schultz advises.
Panfishing (bluegills, mostly) are where the hard water winter fishing begins, and may end.
“Right now, carry a spud, walking stick, and a couple 16-penny nails, best tied together on a light rope,” according to Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “Go to your favorite hole if there’s good ice; drop the bait to the bottom, bring it up a foot and jiggle it as it comes up until you find the fish. Move location if you must, sometimes six feet is enough.”
Like trout, timing can be critical. Early morning and just before sunset seem to work for many anglers.
“If you’re out all day, take a grill and cook up a few fish on the ice or back on shore,” Williams said.
(But don’t litter).
Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, recommends safety first, fish where there are a few others if help is needed, measure your time on the ice in short segments, and within easy distance from your vehicle, and let someone know your schedule, he said.
Be aware of the hunting regulations, season closure, and open areas for the deer Holiday Hunt ending Jan. 1, 2021. Archery/crossbow ends Jan. 3, but an extended season goes on to Jan. 31, 2021. Check the deer management units, they differ.
Pheasant season closes Jan. 3, 2021; same with ruffed grouse, Zone A.
Bird feeding continues at a high rate. Purchase quality feed, particularly mixes. Have temporary perches nearby. Many birds prefer leafless trees (brush branches are fine), evergreens for others.
Short, hollow logs or hollow stumps are a slick idea to keep birds out of the weather and precipitation off the feed. Don’t forget some household scraps to add interest.
Deer tallies are mounting, now at 321,238 for the grand total to date. Muzzleloaders took 7,219 and the four-day antlerless season netted 8,475.
Check the DNR web site harvest summary for specifics.
Deer have found yards, crabapple trees, evergreens and green lawns.
Great-horned owls continue their morning calling; coyotes, too. Snowy owls continue to show in some locations. A few bucks are now antlerless.
Don’t automatically cast off subzero temperatures, just limit time in minutes, not hours.
Consider wearing a camouflage facemask when watching birds from indoors. They usually don’t like our faces.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.