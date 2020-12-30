DAVIS COLUMN: Water-based winter recreation ubiquitous

“I’ve been out in 15 below wind chill, but not for very long,” Schultz said.

Just being able to go is the pleasure, but Schultz believes he should catch a fish or two every time he goes.

“The surprise would be not connecting, and I can’t think of the last time that happened,” he said. “Three tips: Go to water you know; zero in on noon to 3 p.m., the warmest time; and realize the fish can be really sluggish.”

Schultz may pick from fewer than four flies. Running a nymph on the bottom, slowly; putting a streamer, slowly, right in their face.

“Start where you found fish in July; riffles hold more food, so put that together with the three tips,” Schultz advises.

Panfishing (bluegills, mostly) are where the hard water winter fishing begins, and may end.

“Right now, carry a spud, walking stick, and a couple 16-penny nails, best tied together on a light rope,” according to Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. “Go to your favorite hole if there’s good ice; drop the bait to the bottom, bring it up a foot and jiggle it as it comes up until you find the fish. Move location if you must, sometimes six feet is enough.”