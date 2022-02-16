DAVIS COLUMN: Weather changes precede future opportunities

Seasons change from winter to spring, then spring to summer, but do not materialize overnight.

Tiny steps forward, sometimes backing up, eventually showing a new season is booked.

At daybreak, sounds suggest something is a tad different, a day or two closer to the first robin, bluebird, earthworm, raised mole tunnel, insect hatch, and singing cardinal.

Or the cardinal, male and female may make sounds when their bodies hit a window pane for no apparent reason to us. The world from the outside may look different; it might be a reflection of another cardinal too close to a claimed nest shrub.

Not flamboyant sounds, but muffled crowing of ring-necked roosters; gobbling of what else, gobblers, to subdue hen chatter; and drumming, if at all, of Wisconsin’s unofficial game bird, known to old-timers as partridge.

Coyotes are barking more than before, great-horned owls dominating, but barred owls are gaining attention. Snow talking back to boot compression is lessening. Still, wind whistling through white pines continues to identify the plant species just by sound.

Most of the pin and red oak leaves are down filling in depressions in the snow left by person and beast.

Most native plants given last Monday were photographs of orchids, roses and lilies of seasons past. Wisconsin’s marsh (skunk) cabbage has shown a leaf shoot for a month and now the multi-colored spathe, holding tiny flowers, is moving ahead in leaps and bounds.

Basement forcing these and other flowers isn’t unethical; just a needed look ahead to say, “It’s been awhile; good to see you as winter wanes.”

Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe is used to having a few anglers come for a current fishing license to finish (in their case to start) the ice fishing season. New licenses go on sale March 1 and all annual licenses expire March 31. Annual licenses purchased March 1, or after, are valid immediately and expire March 31, 2023.

Turkey hunters are anxious, too, for licenses, and bonus authorizations, which go on sale beginning March 15 and continue as long as authorizations are available, just as has been the case in past years.

Wayne Smith, of Lafayette County, noted that for the first time this year he’s heard birds singing while out on Horicon Marsh. “We, those out there now, can feel the changes beginning. I can’t explain it but we feel it.”

Smith has noticed, too, that the water is low in the marsh, as is the case other places, which doesn’t speak well for the aquatic ecosystems this spring.

Doug Williams, at D & W Sports Center in Portage has noticed tree buds, presumably the flower buds, are beginning to look larger. Maple does this first, which brings squirrels to fill up on “poor man’s nuts.” Maple sap is about to begin dripping, which squirrels and birds relish, too.

Other changing outdoors noises Williams has noticed include turkeys gobbling and fighting, mourning doves mourning in the morning and eagles, too. Deer continue to drop their antlers, Canada geese are flying and cranes and vultures will follow, he contends.

Early mornings are best times to hear animal sounds, reminding hunters how important listening and mimicking are in scouting, photographing, and eventually hunting (beginning April 21, with youth hunting the prior weekend).

Hunting for a taste of the season ahead? Snap off a sapcicle from any maple tree’s leaks to the faint taste of sucrose.

