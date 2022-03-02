DAVIS COLUMN: Weather, low water levels hindering trout fishing success

Wisconsin’s only inland native trout, the brook trout, is in a different genus than brown trout and is really a char. Still, almost everyone calls it a trout.

Brookies require a specific habitat, don’t tolerate pollutants well, and are a good indicator of pristine waters, according to retired trout biologist, David Vetrano.

“They can be easy to catch and a stream can literally be cleaned out, while the browns become weary from fishing pressure.”

It’s interesting that there is no history that Native Americans used this fish as a primary fish source in the Midwest, rather making more use of larger fish and fish from bigger waters.

Some native people deemed the brook trout to be sacred, mainly due to its vibrant colors. They can be shades of pink, red, yellow and orange on males during fall, according to Bret Schultz, of Black Earth in Dane County.

Because of specific needs of brook trout, the fish is a risk with climate changes.

Because brown and brook trout are in different genera, they rarely hybridize and if they do they produce a sterile fish known as tiger trout when eggs from a female brown trout are fertilized by sperm from a male brook trout.

Schultz, an avid, every day angler said weather during February was not the best for catch and release trout fishing. “I know of a couple streams that have good brook trout population, one that is all brook trout and one with browns and brookies,” he said.

Schultz says the waters have been so low it makes for difficult catching brookies that are often upstream. He does target brookies four to five times a year and finds the average fish is six to ten inches with 12-14 inchers being rare.

Schultz is not likely to keep a brook trout, or a brown, but would take a rainbow trout occasionally for eating or serving.

Out-of-state anglers, including a couple from Iowa were fishing Trout Creek (Iowa County) midweek during late February, having moderate results (browns).

In general, this trout season has been slower than others, mainly because of extremely low water. Runoff after a melt has not been a problem, except for a 50-degree day a few weeks ago, but may be more of a factor with recent snowfall.

Bird feeding and watching continue to be practiced, with some feeders recommending purchasing an inexpensive grit to sprinkle over the food to help the birds grind up their meals in their gizzards.

Weather, mainly stable ice, continues to be the mind of outdoors people.

Weather has confused skunks, opossums and raccoons, which are coming to feeders. Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, said “shed hunters are still seeing a few bucks with antlers”

“A few guys are reporting turkeys gobbling and displaying,” according to Brent Drake, at Tall Tails in Boscobel. “Some nice antlers are being found.”

Don Martin, of Monroe, is getting in a few more gauges of turkey loads, in addition to .410 gauge.

Wisconsin’s sturgeon spearing season closed February 27, with 1,435 fish taken, and 84 weighing in over 100 pounds.

The final deer registration count is approximately 310,000 animals.

