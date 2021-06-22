DAVIS COLUMN: Welcome rains may save summer, fall fruits

Occasionally jellies are available as a mix of these two black berries, so why not freeze a few blackcaps and put them together with blackberries later?

The spring turkey season was not a bust in many areas with 37,179 birds registered compared to 44,982 in 2020. It seems many who were off work during 2020 spring hunted. However, when things changed, many of those hunters chose work over recreation. Others said that bird populations were down in Zone 1 and that’s why they didn’t purchase over the counter authorizations, leaving thousands unclaimed.

Recruitment weather has been favorable and some of the grouse-sized turkey poults are flying and roosting just fine. The fall season opens Sept. 18, without periods and drawings.

Warm weather can be too much for some birds, particularly pen-raised, ring-necked pheasants, but Kelly Maguire at the Poynette game farm said providing plenty of food and water help. So does planting cover crops in the pens and keeping those plants watered.

“Corn, as a cover crop, provides shade, which helps maintain good body temperatures,” she said. “We’re still looking at having 75,000 birds to release, with the later hatches now just taking place.”