DAVIS COLUMN: White-tailed deer changes dominate

Even though Wisconsin deer developments are generally ongoing, spring is a special season for the state’s wildlife animal.

As warmth, liquid precipitation and the great green curtain falls, adult deer remove the old coats and grow ruddy hairs. Few coat stages are as sleek as these reddish ones, which continue throughout much of the summer on does and bucks. Even the darker hairs of fawns sport these tones.

Antler growth, while beginning small and slow, draws attention to the body part pulling most glances and gazes, whether it be velvety as now, distinctly boney later, or even absence. The velvet coverings, lasting until early September, transform bucks’ racks into structures looking greater than reality.

Some beams have begun to fork and branch, while others appear to belong to spiked bucks.

Fawning culminates this spectacular season of whitetail transformation. Cute is the word many use in describing an animal so camouflaged, even the predators may not give a second glance. We probably walk by more than we detect and have been known to stop our progress in mid-step to avoid putting a muddy footprint on a coat of white spots. Older fawns remain still until the last possible moment before bolting. Day-old deer rarely blink; they may just flick their nose.