DAVIS COLUMN: White-tailed deer reveal alluring behaviors

The home area increased to about 600 acres, just short of a square mile, which is three times the September range. Will many of the other 800 bucks his age, with or without CWD, be similar?

The movement in range expansion was to the south and west, not to the north and east. Why? Available does? Buck competition?

Pattern shifts are often experienced by archers, photographers and casual observers. A particular deer is seen or recorded on cameras for months and then disappears, or the reverse.

After the gun deer season (he survived), the deer’s core area dropped to 100 acres, with only minor longer jaunts. He no longer used the grassy field. Did he move closer to a new food source? Or was there an acorn failure, or bonanza white oak tree up the ridge?

Answers to these questions are a sample of one of 800 bucks, but is it a general pattern? Is it based on age? Or on CWD-infected behavior?

This is a sample of how some data from this study will be provided to the public over the course of several years. Research reports will also appear.