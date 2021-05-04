DAVIS COLUMN: Wild asparagus, morels mushrooms, turkey breasts, and trout fillets on the menu

Still, the Muscoda Morel Festival in Grant County’s Muscoda, will be held May 15. Otherwise, there has not been a lot of talk about this self-proclaimed State Mushroom. Here’s where those from Illinois and Wisconsin agree. The States’ border is no barrier.

Don Martin, at Martin’s Sporting Goods in Monroe, had a man come in whose vehicle plate was Shroom Man. He had not found any.

After locating an old apple tree, dead white or red elm, hope beyond hope there’s enough moisture in the soil or clumps of mosses that there’s shade and moist soil underneath.

Walk up hill, too, even if it means turning around and walking the opposite direction. Spend the time to encircle each tree both directions to better find morels partially-hidden by last fall’s oak leaves, knee-high garlic mustard, and swaying grasses.

Avoid the quite different false morels, which will make one ill, or worse, cooked or not. It’s better to cook the good ones, any mushrooms, even the produce department varieties.

Deer ticks are out so make sure not to take any home. Slugs love mushrooms and sometimes get inside the morel’s hollow stem. They’ve been doing a job on the false morels.