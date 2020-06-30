DAVIS COLUMN: Wild fruits ready for picking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flowers, and the fruits that follow, are most plants’ life histories, their way of creating future generations.

There are sure to be food supplies for other organisms involved, energy packets to get the new seeds started and methods to pay a transportation fee to move the seed to a better life.

Many fruits are brightly colored and noticed by birds and other animals, even eaten, with seeds often passing through a digestive system without being processed.

Black raspberries produce flowers, then aggregate fruits, to start new blackcap plots.

Wisconsin’s blackcaps are now commencing to be noticed, even by people, some of whom put a cabbash on all this propagation, only being interested in feeding their own needs. In most cases there are plenty to go around; a few for the birds to transport, some to drop directly and germinate in place, and others for bears and people to eat.

Wild raspberries are in season and in many cases free for the picking; no license and little equipment are required. Not all flowers and the following fruits mature at the same time on this plant. The center flower matures first and edge flowers follow. Picking early may give a person one ripe fruit per branch; later 3-4 fruit may mature synonymously, putting more fruit is a basket.