DAVIS COLUMN: Winter activities moving ahead sans snow

One does not need snow to ice fish, hunt pheasants, do a Christmas bird count, or even cut firewood for a forgotten giving.
For ice anglers, the common bluegill is king, queen and ace when it comes to first ice, fresh fillets and stuffing tacos.
Almost no catch will come close to the 1995 Wisconsin record caught in Brown County, a 2-pound, 9.8-ounce champion, but most fishers are fine with fillets, not records.
So common this fish, that most have forgotten the bluegill was given its common name for a powder-blue throat and lower half of its gill cover, not for the dark tip of the gill cover.
It seems odd to describe catching fish through ice with hot lyrics, but Wayne Whitemarsh, at McFarlanes’ sports department in Sauk City was spreading the word that “bluegills are on fire in Madison’s Monona Bay.”
Other bait shops were talking more of the bait. Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, said he sold all his bluegill bait during one of the better first ice days.
Sloughs, bays, backwaters, and small lakes have provided some excellent catching and good ice skating for impatient younger crowds, too.
Ice anglers always need to be reminded that venturing usually means to watch out on waters where there is moving water and spring-fed spots, which remain hazardous off and on all winter.
Spring turkey hunters were surprised with an early notice of authorizations appearing before the fall season closed. Permit levels remained unchanged from 2019, when 38,576 birds with registered.
The ruffed grouse emergency rule closes the season Jan. 5, 2020. That closing, the Sunday nearest to Jan. 06 in Zone A, and an expansion of Zone B are likely to be permanent rules beginning next year.
Bird watching and feeding remain disappointing in many locations, primarily due to overall lower populations and a lack of a real winter and snow. But keep providing food, keep trying, and pile brush and old Christmas trees nearby for perches and shelter.
Pheasant and turkey seasons remain open, as does the Holiday antlerless-only deer season, which is Dec. 24-Jan. 1 in select units. Eight public areas received added pheasant stocking last week, as a special holiday release. Try some prairie areas, too, where great cover exists through the remainder of the season.
It’s never too late for a gift or thank you to a landowner or anyone who assisted in helping make the 2019 outdoors season enjoyable.
