DAVIS COLUMN: Winter activities moving ahead sans snow

One does not need snow to ice fish, hunt pheasants, do a Christmas bird count, or even cut firewood for a forgotten giving.

For ice anglers, the common bluegill is king, queen and ace when it comes to first ice, fresh fillets and stuffing tacos.

Almost no catch will come close to the 1995 Wisconsin record caught in Brown County, a 2-pound, 9.8-ounce champion, but most fishers are fine with fillets, not records.

So common this fish, that most have forgotten the bluegill was given its common name for a powder-blue throat and lower half of its gill cover, not for the dark tip of the gill cover.

It seems odd to describe catching fish through ice with hot lyrics, but Wayne Whitemarsh, at McFarlanes’ sports department in Sauk City was spreading the word that “bluegills are on fire in Madison’s Monona Bay.”

Other bait shops were talking more of the bait. Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, said he sold all his bluegill bait during one of the better first ice days.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sloughs, bays, backwaters, and small lakes have provided some excellent catching and good ice skating for impatient younger crowds, too.