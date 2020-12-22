DAVIS COLUMN: Winter activities provide opportunities to engage others

It seems multitudes flocked outdoors this past summer and autumn. We may have been able to do even more to help the novice learn the ropes, try venison, and now learn to watch winter wildlife or put panfish on a plate when ice is safe to do so.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, has this advice to those unfamiliar: “Go to a local sports shop and simply say, ‘I’d like to start ice fishing; what do I do?’”

Williams goes further, advising purchasing an inexpensive jigging rod, and going to a lake where there are some anglers fishing.

“Just walk up to one and ask them to show you what to do, and how," he said.

Most ice fishers are willing to help a newbie, he says.

“The bluegills are starting to bite. There are several inches of ice, but be careful, some have stepped through already,” he added.

On a mild weekday afternoon in eastern Iowa County, a truck was reasonably quiet on a winter town road. The remains of a deer carcass, tucked near a round bale, became apparent, along with a large, mostly dark bird picking at lunch.