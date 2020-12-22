DAVIS COLUMN: Winter activities provide opportunities to engage others

It seems multitudes flocked outdoors this past summer and autumn. We may have been able to do even more to help the novice learn the ropes, try venison, and now learn to watch winter wildlife or put panfish on a plate when ice is safe to do so.
Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, has this advice to those unfamiliar: “Go to a local sports shop and simply say, ‘I’d like to start ice fishing; what do I do?’”
Williams goes further, advising purchasing an inexpensive jigging rod, and going to a lake where there are some anglers fishing.
“Just walk up to one and ask them to show you what to do, and how," he said.
Most ice fishers are willing to help a newbie, he says.
“The bluegills are starting to bite. There are several inches of ice, but be careful, some have stepped through already,” he added.
On a mild weekday afternoon in eastern Iowa County, a truck was reasonably quiet on a winter town road. The remains of a deer carcass, tucked near a round bale, became apparent, along with a large, mostly dark bird picking at lunch.
It turned its head toward the tires’ noise and then took flight toward the road. For a quarter-mile, the bird followed the road as though it were a low-flying plane. The mature golden eagle, with its telltale yellowish (golden) head was unmistakable from a similar immature bald eagle.
Earlier in the week, two adult goldens fed there, too.
Bald eagles seem to like the open water on the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers now, but they’ll show countryside during January and February as they repair their country nests. Pairing rituals are common, too.
Even though it’s rare to catch a pair of eagles adding sticks, branches, and corn stalks, nests begin to appear bigger and taller when courtship time is prime.
The entire process of nest repair, egg laying, incubation, hatching and feeding can be observed based on the pair’s habits at a nest. They often stand in the nest at first; once egg laying begins, one bird is always sitting on the eggs. Incubation puts the birds lower in the nest to conserve heat and keep 1-3 eggs from freezing. Feeding has the bird standing in the nest, bending to pull off pieces of animal flesh and tipping forward to place a bite in the eaglet’s mouth.
As with all large animal observations, winter disturbances are costly to big birds and large mammals. Energy is wasted moving about, and quickly.
Owls are more secretive birds and well-camouflaged, too. Their nest behavior is less easily observed.
Deer continue to be late day feeders, except on sunny days when noontime is good, too, particularly by watching southern exposed hillsides, where sun has melted enough snow to expose grasses.
Turkeys and coyotes have their special times, too. Calls and howls give away their locations, sometimes in dark.
These non-consumptive sojourns are great winter activities in January and February. Enough so ice anglers often take a longer, slower route to a lake.
A special release of 1,440 rooster pheasants are fair game during the “holiday hunt” on eight public lands until the season closes Jan. 3.
The deer holiday hunt from Dec. 24-Jan. 1 occurs in 35 deer management units, many in Southern Farmland Zone 2. Only antlerless deer, including bucks, are legal if they have shed their two antlers. All archery and guns legal to hunt deer may be used.
The either-sex extended archery and crossbow seasons close Jan. 31, 2021.
DNR Hunter Ethics award nominations, from the public, are due by the end of January. Check the DNR website, selection committee members (including Jerry Davis) or DNR general information number for specifics. Vortex Optics, the corporate sponsor, provides a handsome gift to the winner.
More individuals probably could have provided a helping hand during the gun deer season for the needy, or folks just wanting an activity during the pandemic. Organizations and agencies could have assisted in pairing those in need with those willing to help, albeit at a distance. Do what you can in the future.
Now that the ice fishing season is beginning, this is an opportunity for a novice to start fishing with the intention of getting outside and bringing a few fish home to supplement a menu.
Start the New Year helping someone get started with some outdoors activity, all the while cognizant of COVID-19.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.