DAVIS COLUMN: Winter arrives, but caution foremost

Outdoor opportunities continue to be ample, even for those who didn’t engage in the recent gun deer season.
Winter adds sets of cautions, however, most relating to slippery surfaces.
“Don’t step on any rocks,” alerts Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage. "They’re slippery, and so are steps leading to a tree stand. Be careful how you’re carrying your equipment, and use a walking stick regardless of age. Carry a light in case something happens.”
Don Martin, at Martin’s Sporting Shop in Monroe, emphasizes the right clothing. "Even if it is just a drive to stop and watch deer or eagles,” he said.
“Ice is going to be one of the big things in the coming weeks,” said John Borzick, at Tall Tails Sports and Spirits in Boscobel.
Snow is a great insulator, which is going to hinder ice formation a bit. The snow makes it more difficult to determine ice conditions and spring locations, too.
Winter need not keep most outdoors enthusiasts inside even if they don’t hunt, fish or snowmobile.
“Those who are capable of driving can head to the country, some of the state parks, and pull off the road, watch and listen. You don’t always have to see the animals. Listen for calls of eagles, pheasants and turkeys,” Williams said. “I turned off the tractor the other morning and heard a rooster pheasant crowing. It made my day.”
One of the most vocal animals at dawn is the great horned owl.
Spring turkey hunters know the barred owl’s call, as well they should to shock a gobbler into revealing his location. Nothing wrong with a non-hunter doing the same.
Recent gun deer hunters, dawn hikers, and trappers all commented on the “owls doing a lot of talking,” this month. They were likely hearing the "whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo," of a great-horned owl, one of the largest and most powerful owls in North America.
This early nester — so early it seems that it takes little or no time to construct its own nest — uses those of squirrels, eagles, hawks and others to deposit 2-3 eggs with all likelihood one or more might freeze before hatching in 35 days if the pair isn’t timely on switching from the larger female to the slightly smaller male while the other goes to lunch.
Owls, too, need to be prepared for winter’s wrath.
In another 35 days the owlets, if they made it through cold, snow and an occasional thaw, will leave what’s left of the nest and hang around on lower limbs and trees to accept food from their parents.
The barred owl, with its “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?,” usually waits a month or two and is often more of a constructionist.
A holiday stocking of 1,440 pheasants on public hunting areas will take place during the week beginning Dec. 21. Pheasant season continues to remain open until Jan. 3, 2021.
One purpose of this special release has been to give hunters who may have been away at college an opportunity to hunt with relatives while home for the holidays.
Eight public areas where birds will be released include Mud Lake Wildlife Area, Columbia Co.; Mazomanie Unit of Lower Wisconsin State Riverway, Dane Co.; Richard Bong State Recreation Area, Kenosha Co.; Brooklyn Wildlife Area, Dane Co. and Green Co.; Avon Bottoms Wildlife Area, Rock Co.; Waterloo Wildlife Area, Jefferson Co.; Sauk Prairie Recreational Area, Sauk Co.; and Vernon Wildlife Area, Waukesha Co.
Anyone missing the deadline for turkey authorization applications can look forward to purchasing an authorization in March, but are not likely to be able to purchase the early period authorizations.
Snow can hamper some hardy trees. White pines, white cedars and even oaks holding their leaves can droop with snow’s weight. Brush the snow off with a light broom before it freezes. If it’s ice, best to leave it be or trim the branch tips if you must.
Tree’s talk during winter, too, particularly white pines whistling in the wind, giving an identifiable voice, enough to declare the species, just as the gobble does or the bald eagle’s call.
Every Tuesday the DNR updates deer registrations by deer management units. Last week’s numbers were 308,996 total deer — 153,130 being bucks and 155,130 were antlerless deer. Muzzleloader, four-day antlerless hunt, and ongoing archery/crossbow hunting will show on the chart.
Winter need not be a time to forget the nature. It can be as simple as rolling down a vehicle window and listening or sitting in the comfort of a heated ice shanty. Watching a bird feeder is also a fine idea.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!