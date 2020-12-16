DAVIS COLUMN: Winter arrives, but caution foremost

One of the most vocal animals at dawn is the great horned owl.

Spring turkey hunters know the barred owl’s call, as well they should to shock a gobbler into revealing his location. Nothing wrong with a non-hunter doing the same.

Recent gun deer hunters, dawn hikers, and trappers all commented on the “owls doing a lot of talking,” this month. They were likely hearing the "whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo," of a great-horned owl, one of the largest and most powerful owls in North America.

This early nester — so early it seems that it takes little or no time to construct its own nest — uses those of squirrels, eagles, hawks and others to deposit 2-3 eggs with all likelihood one or more might freeze before hatching in 35 days if the pair isn’t timely on switching from the larger female to the slightly smaller male while the other goes to lunch.

Owls, too, need to be prepared for winter’s wrath.

In another 35 days the owlets, if they made it through cold, snow and an occasional thaw, will leave what’s left of the nest and hang around on lower limbs and trees to accept food from their parents.