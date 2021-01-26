DAVIS COLUMN: Winter’s water provides opportunities, challenges

Water exists in all three forms during winter months, solid, liquid and vapor. Sometimes the solid water turns to liquid and then gas. Other times sublimation occurs, changing from ice to vapor in one step. Ice on sidewalks and roads can evaporate, so does snow, depending on the conditions.

Fog helped create some beautiful winter scenery this month, suggesting learning what hard rime, soft rime, hoarfrost and plain frost is. These forms can also intermingle, regardless they amaze.

Beyond photography or just gazing, frost can cause hazards on roadways, sidewalks and even crusts with icy tops. Anglers are still going from walking hard water to getting feet wet.

A splattered blood scene on snow suggested coyotes or bobcats took down the deer that then piled up in a drainage ditch. The crusty snow prevented using tracks to sleuth through the evidence. Several collared deer in southwest Wisconsin ended their lives similarly with either bobcats or coyotes taking first bite before a murder of a dozen or more crows dug in. Bald and golden eagles followed, as did red-tailed hawks.

Lafayette County Warden Mike Burns noted that deer are yarding in fields at dusk.