DAVIS COLUMN: Winter’s water provides opportunities, challenges

Water exists in all three forms during winter months, solid, liquid and vapor. Sometimes the solid water turns to liquid and then gas. Other times sublimation occurs, changing from ice to vapor in one step. Ice on sidewalks and roads can evaporate, so does snow, depending on the conditions.
Fog helped create some beautiful winter scenery this month, suggesting learning what hard rime, soft rime, hoarfrost and plain frost is. These forms can also intermingle, regardless they amaze.
Beyond photography or just gazing, frost can cause hazards on roadways, sidewalks and even crusts with icy tops. Anglers are still going from walking hard water to getting feet wet.
A splattered blood scene on snow suggested coyotes or bobcats took down the deer that then piled up in a drainage ditch. The crusty snow prevented using tracks to sleuth through the evidence. Several collared deer in southwest Wisconsin ended their lives similarly with either bobcats or coyotes taking first bite before a murder of a dozen or more crows dug in. Bald and golden eagles followed, as did red-tailed hawks.
Lafayette County Warden Mike Burns noted that deer are yarding in fields at dusk.
Winter is the time to use tracking to reveal what went where. Since animals often run roadways, where drifting gives a fresh surface, animal travel can leave prints. Gobblers and hens, foxes and coyotes, crows and bobcats leave their prints, and at this time of the year, scents are being left, too, for would-be mates to follow.
A report of wolves taking down a mustang in Bayfield County was noted and a cougar was treed in Sawyer County by dogs.
Burns also noted coyote hunting is picking up and a few fish are being taken on Yellowstone Lake near the cribs and the lower lake region.
“The public lands were heavily used during summer and fall hunting seasons,” he said, “and one can imagine that will continue again in spring with trout hunters, trout anglers and others gathering leeks.”
Some areas continue to be popular for wild asparagus picking and avid sages are already driving roadways noticing last fall’s dead plant stalks, remembering the locations for April’s opener.
Trapper Wayne Smith, of Fayette, is conditioning his dogs for upcoming field trials later this year. Special care is required to toughen the dogs’ feet but not training too hard.
Over in the Boscobel area, John Borzick continues to see outdoors enthusiasts fishing, others rabbit and coyote hunting.
“A popular winter endeavor is the longtime rabbit hunting challenges connected with some local bars," he said. “It’s been popular for year, but we’ve had to hold some events outside to limit crowding."
Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, is not stretching the results when he says there are some panfish being caught and a few long polers are bank fishing for walleyes.
Williams has begun to get in some new gear, including several crossbows, but is sure turkey calling seminars and contests will still be on hold this winter and spring.
The public has until Feb. 19 to nominate individuals for the DNR’s annual ethical hunter award. Check with the DNR or committee members (including Jerry Davis) for more details. Most hunters surely heard of a person, any age, who put ethics above their own pleasure during an hunting season.
A wild deer in Wood County tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Because the deer’s location was within 10 miles of Juneau and Adams counties, all three counties will be subject to baiting and feeding bans.
Skunk cabbage is beginning to emerge; pussy willow flower buds can now be forced indoors for catkin decorations.
Can you find five green plants on a woodland walk? If not, maybe an antler. Go green with ferns, mosses, invasive garlic, watercress and clubmoss.
Bird feeding continues to be important and occasionally frustrating. Maybe water, nearby perches, quality seeds or shelter are the answer to more birds, better variety, and interesting bird action.
