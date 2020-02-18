DAVIS COLUMN: Winter weather protects, hampers wildlife

Ah, those winter days when 9 inches of snow piles, blows and bends backs.

Or thermometers get a workout displaying numbers and mercury levels not realized since the year past.

These are advantages for some, struggles to others, but mostly people are just plain dealing with it.

We’ve heard stories of ruffed grouse snow-roosting, sometimes diving into a drift or even 12 inches of fluffy stuff overlaying the land. Snow is great insulation if it’s not too heavy and hard. Crusts on top hinder most, but advantage light predators who sail over the top while sharp-hooved deer cut through.

Below those drifts and still deeper are mice and shews who can often get what they need by never coming above to look, even for a shadow.

Plant root systems and crowns are usually protected from raw winters by snow’s insulation. Some plant parts are protected from gnawing rabbits who don’t touch the under-snow stem regions while girdling above the stuff. Farm crops, winter wheat and alfalfa are advantaged by snow cover, while often killed by snowless Decembers.