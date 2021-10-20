DAVIS COLUMN: Wisconsin’s outdoors variety challenges users

Dissimilar sections of Wisconsin offer different gathering options. Species we observe, catch, photograph, and hunt may differ and sometimes react differently depending on locations.
Some birds living in Northwestern Wisconsin intrigue observers. Their variations put spice in gatherings, even if it’s a vacant nest.
A small cup nest, a few inches tall and wide, first gave the impression of someone shredding paper and sticking it about a shrub ‘s twigs three feet above sandy soil.
The bird or birds, depending on whether a male or female, or both, constructed the nursery with strips of white birch bark woven together with a few grass blades.
An ornithologist gave a number of opinions as to the carpenter(s), but couldn’t say for sure. Everyone had flown the nest.
With as many white birches in the north, why not make use of the papery bark?
Much larger birds, most ground nesters, left tracks in soft forest road trails. One was a gobbler who appeared to follow UTV tracks, cutting through the tire tread impressions.
Most fall turkey hunters in the south would never think of using autumn tracks but might after one snowfall before the season expires Jan. 9, 2022. Rafts of young birds showed their immature age, maybe from a second nesting.
A heavy rain at grouse nesting time may have washed out most young grouse, too. Hunters were left with ammunition to spare with the downward trend in the population cycle.
The lack of field crops in some regions dictates where and what the turkeys, grouse, and deer, eat.
Ruffed grouse running through the same sandy terrain and around the edges of mud holes were signs of few “partridge.”
Mature bald eagles do about the same as in southern Wisconsin, preferring to perch on dead limbs, waiting for food to appear in the form of road-kills, unsuspecting red (pine) squirrels, and small fish surfacing on lakes, which varied greatly in water levels.
Some hunters from upper Minnesota posted of taking five birds during a half-day hunt. Really? Cloudy days seemed to impact grouse, too, leaving Wisconsin hunters to joke, “What’s a ruffed grouse?”
Rain, which brings ring-necked pheasants out of heavy cover, has the opposite influence on grouse, sending them into deeper cover.
A great fall for fungi primed one man in Dane county to stock 24 hen-of-of-the-woods in his freezer.
A scattering of lobster fungi, two species growing together as one, one a host, the other a parasite, was apparent in the north. This fungus is coated in red, irregularly-shaped, with a white inside just like the real crustacean. Some say it has a hint of that animal’s flavor, too.
Each species left its marks in the sand, except for woodcock, which didn’t flush, either. Prints of bobcats, wolves, deer, coyotes, dogs, boot prints, UTV tire and bears, stood out as though on camera.
An interesting announcement came from the Upland Gamebird biologist, Alania Gerrits, telling hunters that the relatively new Holiday release of birds will occur in 25, instead of the usual eight, public areas.
“Pheasant hunters took advantage of the opener, but are trying to find ammo,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage. “It’s nonexistent, but keep trying and maybe in 2-3 weeks there will be some.”
White-tailed deer appeared to be in fine shape for the fall seasons, and maybe a touch larger than those south. This noticeable character is often seen in animals north compared to south and relates to body temperature regulation.
“Pheasant season is an exciting time,” said John Borzick, at Boscobel’s Tall Tales. “Hunters usually head to the public lands were birds are stocked.”
“There have been some really nice bucks taken by archers,” Williams added. “Antler trophy hunters, get out there.”
“The acorns are just thick out there and the deer love them more than corn and soybeans; most hunters are waiting for cooler weather, though,” said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe.
Deer hunters continue to pile up numbers with archery, crossbow, and youth hunters calling in. Young hunters killed 4,926 animals, 2,690 does and 2,236 bucks.
Archers have registered 5,669 deer, 3,557 of which were antlerless. Crossbowers killed 7,764, 2,142 being bucks. The overall total is 18,359 deer to date, including 10,359 antlerless animals.
Check the DNR for individual deer management unit numbers.
The leaves are about half down near Portage Williams said.
Fishing is not done, except for inland trout, with big northerns and some walleye being taken with silver and black Rapalas, Williams says.
Martin’s fishing quote is “Most of the fish are caught by a minority of fishers at this time of the year.”
Yellowstone Lake in Lafayette County might be the place, with one angler losing three large spinners when muskies cut the line.
Hit the outdoors before decomposition, segregation and decay take over. The color phase is known to be done when the evergreens start to be bright spot within a panoramic view.
Contact freelance writer Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.