DAVIS COLUMN: Wisconsin’s outdoors variety challenges users

A heavy rain at grouse nesting time may have washed out most young grouse, too. Hunters were left with ammunition to spare with the downward trend in the population cycle.

The lack of field crops in some regions dictates where and what the turkeys, grouse, and deer, eat.

Ruffed grouse running through the same sandy terrain and around the edges of mud holes were signs of few “partridge.”

Mature bald eagles do about the same as in southern Wisconsin, preferring to perch on dead limbs, waiting for food to appear in the form of road-kills, unsuspecting red (pine) squirrels, and small fish surfacing on lakes, which varied greatly in water levels.

Some hunters from upper Minnesota posted of taking five birds during a half-day hunt. Really? Cloudy days seemed to impact grouse, too, leaving Wisconsin hunters to joke, “What’s a ruffed grouse?”

Rain, which brings ring-necked pheasants out of heavy cover, has the opposite influence on grouse, sending them into deeper cover.

A great fall for fungi primed one man in Dane county to stock 24 hen-of-of-the-woods in his freezer.