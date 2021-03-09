DAVIS COLUMN: Wisconsin’s tree squirrels always in season

Like white-tailed deer, tree squirrels are prevalent and attention-grabbing year-round.

They take from chickadee feeders during winter and gnaw into barn-stored vehicle wires then, too. Early spring finds them devouring maple tree buds and frozen crabapples. Up to two litters of kittens are born throughout summer, before they take and store the early hard mast of autumn.

Squirrels are open season in fall and winter, and for landowners, their family members and land occupants, the season is continuous but rarely exploited.

Little wonder some hunters refer to squirrels as little deer who live in trees.

The gray squirrels in particular have a fondness for maple, which provides emergency food, even staple nutrients at times in seeds, buds and most assuredly the sap leaking from breaks in bark and taps provided especially for squirrels and birds.

These amazing rodents have an olfactory system that won’t fail. If a pile of sunflower fruit shells has one seed still within a husk, a gray squirrel will find it, or if snow cover is a foot deep, no acorn or hickory nut is safe to germinate come spring. No, it’s not memory but nut odor.