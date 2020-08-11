DAVIS COLUMN: Yellow beginning to dominate

Green has been the dominant cover color for three months, but carotenoids, which have been here all along, are beginning to show us their true colors.
It’s not so much a matter of manufacturing anew, but more the demise of chlorophyll that allows yellow pigments to show their autumn dominance is some cases.
Goldenrods, dozens of sunflower species, and the like, are blooming. A sprig here and there shows on a black walnut, albeit initiated by a fungus. Anthracnose, a fungal disease, turns many a walnut, or rare butternut (white walnut), autumn-like.
White birches, with their always-present snowy shafts, are turning green and gold, maybe hastened by moisture deficient late summer. The tired chlorophyll is not being replaced and these yellows appear as more stable molecules.
Flower petal yellows are rarely hidden by overpowering greens and are more noticed by us and insects. Purple and other mauve hues are coming from Joe-pye-weeds and early asters. Eventually the yellow will have to compete with entirely new reds, rusts and scarlets.
Garden goods are beginning to wane due to water, or lack of it. Tomato fruits, like some leaves, show greens disappearing and red pigments developing. Many reds are newly manufactured in the old chlorophyll frameworks. Unlike beets that bleed reds and purples, the tomato’s reds are contained in small plastids, as the greens were.
Water soluble beet reds sometimes pass through our digestive system as is, whereas tomato reds are usually broken apart through digestion.
Bean flowers didn’t tolerate the warmest summer days and fruit development has begun to shut down. Wild blackberries, while ripening, are having a difficult time holding their size due to dry weather.
Common snakes, DeKay’s (brown snake), garter snake and milk snake are noticed in drying piles of firewood, now being moved closer to wood burning utilities. Each of these reptiles has their own characteristic. Brown snakes commonly coil; garter snakes are quick to disappear; and milk snakes, while attractively colored, often remain where uncovered but appear to be hiding their heads. Their milk snake name originated because these snakes were seen near building foundations and milking barns, leading to connecting the snake with directly stealing milk.
It didn’t take a herpetologist to point out that snakes do not have lips, making it impossible to imagine them sucking milk.
Late summer blooms bring large butterflies, including the eastern tiger swallowtail, giant swallowtails, monarchs and the lookalike, but smaller, viceroy.
The DNR’s wildlife program is reaching out to anyone interested in reporting for the annual doe:fawn survey, and any other deer sightings. The directions can be found on the DNR’s web page.
Hunters are still awaiting the fall hunting forecast pamphlet and possibly new information of deer donations. They're coming.
Doug Williams of DW Sports Center in Portage, said the walleyes, bass and bluegills are back to taking bait after the mayfly hatch ended a couple weeks ago. Deer continue to be on the move due to bothersome insects, so watch out. Fawns are beginning to lose spots, and bucks have a couple more weeks of antler growth before hard horns prevail.
Turkey poults continue to show results of early and late hatches based on young bird sizes.
Don Martin, in Monroe, continues to hear anglers rave about being in the right place for catfish. “Some fish are being taken home, others released,” Martin said. “Those who take some fish home use almost every variety of preparation.”
New growth alfalfa and maturing corn, now in the dough stage, continues to be big hits with deer, so use those areas at dusk for scouting, photographing and viewing. Squirrels have found corns, too.
Continue to review and plan autumn activities, particularly deer seasons in light of COVID-19 and possible necessary changes on how business is conducted at deer camp.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
