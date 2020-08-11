DAVIS COLUMN: Yellow beginning to dominate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Green has been the dominant cover color for three months, but carotenoids, which have been here all along, are beginning to show us their true colors.

It’s not so much a matter of manufacturing anew, but more the demise of chlorophyll that allows yellow pigments to show their autumn dominance is some cases.

Goldenrods, dozens of sunflower species, and the like, are blooming. A sprig here and there shows on a black walnut, albeit initiated by a fungus. Anthracnose, a fungal disease, turns many a walnut, or rare butternut (white walnut), autumn-like.

White birches, with their always-present snowy shafts, are turning green and gold, maybe hastened by moisture deficient late summer. The tired chlorophyll is not being replaced and these yellows appear as more stable molecules.

Flower petal yellows are rarely hidden by overpowering greens and are more noticed by us and insects. Purple and other mauve hues are coming from Joe-pye-weeds and early asters. Eventually the yellow will have to compete with entirely new reds, rusts and scarlets.