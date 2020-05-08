FRITZ COLUMN: Killing time at home not as fun as it used to be

Beat the proBasketball remains the best solo sport. Shooting around, making up free-throw challenges, playing kill the grass, working on spot shooting or two-ball dribbling… all great ways to spend alone time on the court. But the best for the pre-teen age was easily “beat the pro.” All that’s needed is a basketball, a hoop and the thought of a professional basketball player. My regular opponents in the early late 1990s and early 2000s were Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen, Jason Kidd, Michael Finley and for some reason frequently Rashard Lewis. Once you have someone in mind, all you have to do is pretend to play one-on-one against them — limiting the number of layups and playing up to a pre-determined number of points. You get one point for a make, the pro gets one for a miss. It’s not easy, and lets you get creative, because you’re certainly not going to attack Iverson and Shaq the same way. It’s also easy to adjust as you improve, whether increasing the difficulty of your shots or giving the pro two points for every miss.