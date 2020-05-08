FRITZ COLUMN: Killing time at home not as fun as it used to be

Most people spend the first 15 or so summers of their life in some version of quarantine.
If kids aren’t at an organized activity or with their parents, they are likely within walking distance of home. The COVID-19 pandemic has much of the world back in a similar situation, confined to their property other than short-term events or trips around the neighborhood.
The current version feels much more constricting than it did in adolescence. I have worked, biked, hiked, worked out, watched TV, golfed and briefly tried my hand at video games, but my at-home creativity isn’t there like it was 20 years ago in Oregon, Wis. Football, basketball and street hockey were always the top picks in my neighborhood, but when you’re spending every day in the same place with the same people, you’re bound to mix it up a bit. That’s where it got fun.
So, going into a summer that looks like it’s going to have few distractions, here are some time-killing methods I wish I still enjoyed:
Bounce-back baseballThe old bounce-back ball rebounder provided plenty of entertainment. I’m pretty sure it was made for soccer, but baseball was where it earned its keep at the Fritz house. You could pitch into it and it — kind of — came right back to you. It also worked for fielding grounders, throwing yourself batting practice… or even putting on nine-inning, imaginary games. I’d pick nine guys, pick an opponent and go through the lineup pitch by pitch. Throwing a ball off the rebounder and scrambling to get into hitting position isn’t exactly great for mechanics, but it was the least monotonous way I found to play baseball alone.
Beat the proBasketball remains the best solo sport. Shooting around, making up free-throw challenges, playing kill the grass, working on spot shooting or two-ball dribbling… all great ways to spend alone time on the court. But the best for the pre-teen age was easily “beat the pro.” All that’s needed is a basketball, a hoop and the thought of a professional basketball player. My regular opponents in the early late 1990s and early 2000s were Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen, Jason Kidd, Michael Finley and for some reason frequently Rashard Lewis. Once you have someone in mind, all you have to do is pretend to play one-on-one against them — limiting the number of layups and playing up to a pre-determined number of points. You get one point for a make, the pro gets one for a miss. It’s not easy, and lets you get creative, because you’re certainly not going to attack Iverson and Shaq the same way. It’s also easy to adjust as you improve, whether increasing the difficulty of your shots or giving the pro two points for every miss.
Digging holesI certainly don’t recommend this one, but it is what it is — and it killed the better part of a summer on Johnson Avenue. It started with wanting a hole to push people into. Then it got too deep. That thing had footholds, a work schedule, tools… and was constructed about 10 feet away from the electrical box. We eventually had to fill that in, but only after we put it — and the awesome time capsule we buried — in the newspaper.
Ball on the roofThrow a ball on the roof. Wait for it to roll off. Catch it. What a ballgame. And what a way to dent the car in the driveway.
Rounding up the fellasOnce you resorted to throwing balls on the roof, it was time to grab a bike or scooter and see if any of the neighbors wanted to play. While rounding up enough people to play sports was the No. 1 goal, there was also plenty of ways to kill time by hitting a really big skid or ruffling the feathers of some older neighborhood kids.
Night gamesNight games are different in every neighborhood. In mine, that phrase almost always meant capture the flag. When enough kids are involved and the streets are quiet, the whole neighborhood opens up to you. Plus, night time is just extra cool as a kid, which makes everything way funnier or sneakier. Another favorite nighttime activity is grabbing a whistling football and playing 500 in the dark to add a fear factor.
Home run derbyThis game ages with you. It starts by picking out some sort of landmark in the backyard and trying to hit a wiffle ball or soft baseball over it. Eventually, you can travel to a real field and spend hours taking turns pitching, shagging and hitting — even if you have to hit from second base.
Skateboard lugingA classic for kids who have no idea how to actually skateboard — and for some reason nearly every kid when I was growing up owned a board even though almost nobody knew to use them. Therefore, we’d just haul the board to a nearby hill or driveway, take a seat or lay down, and race those things to the bottom while trying not to drag fingers on the pavement.
Nerf ball racesI can’t believe we used to do this one, but it was surprisingly fun. Take several yellow Nerf balls, write numbers on each one, race them down the hill and tally which ball was the fastest. Some good early gambling.
Baseball card warTwo players gathered up some sports cards and use them in an alternate version of the classic “War” card game. One, two, three, flip... whoever flipped the best player got to keep both cards. I would have ideally carried this game on much longer if it wasn’t for the Pokemon explosion.
