Gyms in Dodge county providing online workouts to navigate COVID-19, 'Safer at Home'

As of Wednesday, the group had 2,384 members. However, not all members of the Facebook group are members to the gym, which is located at the Beaver Dam Family Center. Dankovchik said they're allowing members and non-members to join the group right now because they might be enduring financial stress brought on by the pandemic.

Dankovchik said Sports Advantage tried online training a little over a year ago, but it failed to gain traction.

“After it didn’t work out the way we planned, we went back to the drawing boards and really made sure we ironed out the kinks,” Dankovchik said. “To be honest, this is something we had announced at the Super Bowl. We had anticipations of this regardless of the (current COVID-19) situation; the situation just presented itself and everything just lined up right. We went ahead, did what we had to do, put our heads together and figured out the best situation on how to launch this thing with the situation and how we can work our way around it.”

Robin Schumacher, who owns Powerhouse Athletics in Beaver Dam, said when she and her staff found out gyms statewide would close down, they had to scramble a little more. They quickly got together at about noon on Monday to go over all possible options.