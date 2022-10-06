Harvesting time flourishing and may not slow till it snows

Amassing fruits, fillets, venison and other foods and fuel substances for future consumption and utilization have begun and may not slow until it is time to shovel snow.

Some gatherers have stocked freezers with fungi fruiting bodies of puffballs, hen-of-the-woods, and golden oysters.

A pair of wine makers filled five-gallon buckets with wild grapes from a roadside fencerow. Others chose to jar jelly for spring orioles.

Shagbark hickory nuts and black walnuts, too, are being collected by raking a pile from under the tree and then scooping them, debris and all, into a bucket for later sifting and winnowing.

Most nut meats will be used in baking, over cereal, and even replacing pecans as the top layer on pies. Some are munched instead of chips and others help move squirrels away from more expensive bird feeds on platform and tube feeders.

There are many small ginseng plants, one Crawford County digger proclaimed, sticking to his own land to search and extract with a handy screwdriver.

It may seem odd to excavate with a screwdriver but it’s like digging potatoes with a shovel or a fork; a fork lessens chances of cutting into a potato, or in this case a ginseng root. It’s a lesser implement to carry, but one that could be a bit more dangerous, too when tumbling down a hill. A screwdriver with a colored handle has obvious advantages.

Even something as simple as walking through a woods has its dangerous aspects.

Some plants have yellowed, others remained green. Being conservative and wise, he usually partially excavates the root, estimating its size based mostly on his own standard and either completes the process or packs it back in the soil to grow another few years.

“Almost every plant I take has been partially dug before, it seems,” the digger said. He’s found a knowledgeable buyer who recognizes his selectivity and pays him accordingly, more than the going rate of about $200 a pound fresh, not dried.

Bear hunters in northern Wisconsin were getting a few animals and noticing what Wayne Smith, of Lafayette County, calls “huntable population of ruffed grouse,” even though estimates continues to be below 2021.

A retired WDNR field warden answered in a whisper from her tree perch about grouse and woodcock. She had turned her attention from guiding bear hunters to filling her own freezer with venison and secondarily her walls with mounts.

“The deer hunters are out, early duck hunters did quite well, squirrel hunters are waiting and some are taking advantage of other things fall has to offer,” said Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage.

Wally Bamfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, said the sturgeon hook and line season was about half what 2021 was. Still an angler, of 12 fish he saw at the scale, brought in a 72-inch fish weighing 85 pounds, taken from the Wisconsin River.

“Hunt the oaks for venison, trophies and turkeys,” Bamfi said. “The mast crop is huge. White oaks are best right now, any of them, white, swamp white and bur oak.”

Bamfi, even though he’s a fishing guide as well, was headed north for a few days to enjoy fall with his eyes, camera, and ears talking to anglers at lakes, while riding the trails on a UTV.

Travis Anderson, WDNR wildlife biologist, was measuring archery activity while checking for samples (deer heads) left at kiosks in Lafayette and Iowa counties. His next big task will be releasing ring-necked pheasants on area public hunting grounds a few days before the opening at 9 a.m. Oct. 15.

“Any earlier than a few days is likely to bring hawks and coyotes before the hunters and dogs arrive,” Anderson said.

Those who gather may be waiting for leaves to fall for better visibility of treetops, but they are spending time getting geared up.

“We’re selling licenses for most activities even if the guys are not ready to go out,” said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. “I got my squirrel feed free, sort of, when my wife bought corn stalks for decorations and the ears, 13 of them, were still on the stalks.”

Martin, like others, is happy to be able to hand hunters a hunting regulations pamphlet, finally.

Turkey hunters may be surprised to learn the heavy loads are not readily available many places. And for those going lighter .410 cartridges are almost non-existent, Martin said.

“Most of my deer cartridges are about $31.95 a box of 20. I recall when they were $9.99,” he said.

Looking for fall’s signs? Williams reminds city folks to look to the fields, too, where soybeans and corn are well on their way to maturity. The plants go through a few color changes, too, before they are harvested.

Black bears are nearing denning time and look a lot more wooly after putting on some weight for winter,” Smith remarked. “Low water is going to hamper trappers and some waterfowl hunters, too.”

Autumn comes but once a year.