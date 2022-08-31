Hickory nuts are tasty, meaty, and inspiring to gather

Autumn is on course to provide some great, tasty nut meats.

After several spotty production years, Hank Judd, of Sauk County, and many other area outdoors gatherers have had their eyes toward the sky, but soon they’ll be looking for small, brown hickory nuts (fruit pits) among the large fallen leaflets.

Most commonly, the woody husk surrounding the nut comes off when the fruit falls.

Young Hank, with his five sisters and five brothers, divvied up the hickory trees in the family’s cow pasture. Each sibling was constrained to only stay under the trees agreed to by the siblings.

“We dried the nuts a bit in the roof of a pig hut (barn), putting them in separate piles. Squirrels were never a problem,” Hank says. "The hut was a long ways from the woods and pasture.”

Hickory nut gathering and cracking went by the wayside when he married Sue, but upon nearing retirement a few years back he returned to his childhood hobby.

Did he ever.

Some years he’s picked up 35 gallons of whole nuts, husks removed. But some years he’d only find a gallon or so because the trees sometimes cycle good and bad years as many nut trees do.

Hank “saves for a rainy day” by putting the meats from good years in storage jars or zip-locked bags. “I must have a dozen or more bags left, with dates written on them. Those get used first this year and so I don’t try to stretch my luck and save any more than a year or so.”

Favorite trees get favored picking and are always picked first. Favored status usually results from larger nuts falling. “The bigger the nut, the more likely I can get the meat out in larger pieces,” he says.

After drying a few days or a bit longer determines if some soaking the nuts a few minutes before cracking is necessary.

After cracking and picking the meat from the nut shell, Hank has an inspection process of using a glass pan to get the shell fragments out, if there are any. Finding one by mouth in a cookie, pie, bread, or bowl of cereal could crack a tooth or a filling.

You name it and Hank and Sue have used hickory nut meats in cooking, baking and on salads or eating hand to mouth.

Longtime outdoors gatherers usually have special equipment sometimes home-made, other times passed down, but Hank does have a modern hand vise he can operate with on hand. The nut has to go in the vise a certain way, There’s only one way to crack a hickory nut: the right way.

Hank may take his motorcycle to get to the trees’ locations, a two-gallon metal pail to put nuts in and plastic grocery bags to dump the nuts into before stuffing them in the saddle bags on his transportation.

Not every hickory is a good nut tree. There are two common hickories in Wisconsin — the yellowbud and shagbark hickories. Yellowbud, also called bitternut hickory, is not a good tasting nut. Squirrels agree.

Hank doesn’t worry about the difference in the two because he goes back to the same trees, all shagbarks, year after year.