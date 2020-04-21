HOUSLET COLUMN: Gobbler warms things up on chilly April morning

As I turned off the paved road and into the woodlot early last Thursday morning, the thermometer display in the cab of my truck read 19 degrees. Temperatures like that would be no big deal if it was January and I was ice fishing, but this was a spring turkey hunt.
I’ve hunted turkeys in some pretty awful weather, including snowstorms, but I don’t think there have been many times it has been this cold. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, I was still optimistic, as I was hunting a spot that has been pretty good to me over the years. Just last year, on the opening day of the spring hunt, I took a nice tom at this location not long after first light.
Speaking of last year’s hunt, I figured that would be a pretty good spot to start this year’s excursion. And just as I hoped, about 100 yards to the south of my setup, a bird began gobbling from the roost. The tom appeared to be really fired up, as he was gobbling at every owl, crow, duck and sandhill crane that was squawking nearby.
My hopes of bagging that bird disappeared not long after he flew down. Instead of heading my direction, he went the opposite way, with each of his gobbles growing fainter and fainter until I couldn’t hear him anymore.
Fortunately for me, that turkey wasn’t the only bird sounding off nearby. About 300 yards the north of me, I could also hear a bird gobbling on the roost. The bird didn’t gobble as often as the bird I was originally set up on, but I decided to head his way, with hopes that he would be more receptive to my faux hen calls.
After slowly making my way towards where I thought the bird was when I last heard him, I decided to make a few hen yelps to see if I could locate him by getting him to gobble again. And on cue, the bird answered about 100 yards away.
Because the woods between me and the gobbling bird was fairly thick, I felt confident that I could close the distance a bit before setting up. I ultimately decided such a move would be too risky, so I decided to instead stay put and try to call the bird the rest of the way towards me.
Now all I had to do was decide just where to sit, looking for a location where I wouldn’t easily be spotted by any approaching turkeys. While trying to decide between a couple different trees to sit under, the tom gobbled again, and this time he was a lot closer. I quickly plopped down on the ground and started scanning the brush for an approaching bird.
Less than 30 seconds after sitting down, I spotted two white heads bobbing through the underbrush. Two gobblers were racing my way, looking for the lonely hen they had heard yelping just a few minutes earlier. When the toms hit a clearing less than 20 yards away, they stopped their approach, and the lead bird gave me a clean shot opportunity, which I made the most of.
After shooting the lead bird, the second tom didn’t immediately leave. It would have been a prime opportunity to double up had someone been with me, but this was a solo mission, and I was eager to be totting a turkey back to the warmth of my heated truck.
