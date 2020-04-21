HOUSLET COLUMN: Gobbler warms things up on chilly April morning

After slowly making my way towards where I thought the bird was when I last heard him, I decided to make a few hen yelps to see if I could locate him by getting him to gobble again. And on cue, the bird answered about 100 yards away.

Because the woods between me and the gobbling bird was fairly thick, I felt confident that I could close the distance a bit before setting up. I ultimately decided such a move would be too risky, so I decided to instead stay put and try to call the bird the rest of the way towards me.

Now all I had to do was decide just where to sit, looking for a location where I wouldn’t easily be spotted by any approaching turkeys. While trying to decide between a couple different trees to sit under, the tom gobbled again, and this time he was a lot closer. I quickly plopped down on the ground and started scanning the brush for an approaching bird.

Less than 30 seconds after sitting down, I spotted two white heads bobbing through the underbrush. Two gobblers were racing my way, looking for the lonely hen they had heard yelping just a few minutes earlier. When the toms hit a clearing less than 20 yards away, they stopped their approach, and the lead bird gave me a clean shot opportunity, which I made the most of.

After shooting the lead bird, the second tom didn’t immediately leave. It would have been a prime opportunity to double up had someone been with me, but this was a solo mission, and I was eager to be totting a turkey back to the warmth of my heated truck.

