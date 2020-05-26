HOUSLET COLUMN: Persistence pays off during spring turkey hunt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having sat in the same place for nearly 2 ½ hours without hearing a single gobble, it would have been pretty easy for me to get frustrated, but I had a pretty good feeling my luck was going to change, if I was just able to hang tight for a little bit longer.

There was reason for my optimism. I had hunted this spot a handful of times previously this spring, and while I hadn’t yet had much luck there, each time I went there, I learned something new about the location. Each outing to this spot revealed another piece to the puzzle, which is why I was confident I would ultimately kill a gobbler there.

My first few trips to this location this spring, which I’ve hunted plenty over the years with not much success, had me there well before sunrise. Each time I would sit and listen for gobbler to sound off as it became daylight. This is the one time of day when you can reliably hear gobbling, but yet, each time I heard nothing. These silent mornings would ultimately lead me to head elsewhere looking for a more talkative turkey.

Even though early mornings were a bust at this spot, I wasn’t quite ready to completely give up on it this spring. There was plenty of turkey sign there, including fresh scratching in the leaves, so I knew turkeys were spending at least some time there, it just wasn’t in the early mornings.