HOUSLET COLUMN: Persistence pays off during spring turkey hunt

Having sat in the same place for nearly 2 ½ hours without hearing a single gobble, it would have been pretty easy for me to get frustrated, but I had a pretty good feeling my luck was going to change, if I was just able to hang tight for a little bit longer.
There was reason for my optimism. I had hunted this spot a handful of times previously this spring, and while I hadn’t yet had much luck there, each time I went there, I learned something new about the location. Each outing to this spot revealed another piece to the puzzle, which is why I was confident I would ultimately kill a gobbler there.
My first few trips to this location this spring, which I’ve hunted plenty over the years with not much success, had me there well before sunrise. Each time I would sit and listen for gobbler to sound off as it became daylight. This is the one time of day when you can reliably hear gobbling, but yet, each time I heard nothing. These silent mornings would ultimately lead me to head elsewhere looking for a more talkative turkey.
Even though early mornings were a bust at this spot, I wasn’t quite ready to completely give up on it this spring. There was plenty of turkey sign there, including fresh scratching in the leaves, so I knew turkeys were spending at least some time there, it just wasn’t in the early mornings.
Then one morning, after striking out somewhere else, I returned to the location that was previously silent. And to my surprise, at around 8 a.m., there was tom gobbling there. I tried my best to call that bird in, but instead he headed directly away from me, gobbling the whole way. It wasn’t the result I wanted, but at least now I knew there was a gobbler there for me to hunt.
The next day I returned, and at around 8 a.m., just like the day before, he started gobbling again. This time I got a pretty good bead on his location, and the direction he was coming from. I was starting to put the pieces together, and for the first time in a while, I started to believe that I was going to kill a turkey at this spot.
That brings us to the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 19. I got there well before daylight and brushed in a small blind at the edge of a clearing, which is where I was pretty sure the gobbler was when I heard him a few days earlier. That morning proved to be just as quiet as the previous ones, but I wasn’t surprised by that.
Then at about 7:30 a.m., I finally heard my first gobble of the morning. The bird sounded off a long ways off to the southwest of me. The turkey was nowhere close to me, but as the first gobble I heard that morning, I couldn’t help but to get a little bit excited.
I decided to answer the distant gobbler with a few loud yelps from my box call. I used a box call, because it is louder than my slate or mouth calls, and thus can be heard from a greater distance. The tom must have heard me, as he immediately answered, and I knew I was in business.
The bird gobbled plenty over the next 20 minutes. I did a little bit of calling, but not much, because it was pretty obvious that the bird was headed my direction, as each gobble drew louder and louder. Finally, the tom stepped out into the clearing about 80 yards away.
I had a pair of hen decoys in front of me, which I hoped would draw any approaching toms in plenty close enough for a shot. The gobbler slowly worked closer until he was about 40 yards away. It was there that he decided he wasn’t going to get any closer, and instead stood his ground for a few minutes. After the two hens that had his attention (my decoys) refused to head his way, the gobbler turned to leave. I knew 40 yards was close enough for me to kill the turkey, so I took the shot, and my 12 gauge did its job, as the bird never took another step.
The tom ended up having two beards, with the longest being about 11 inches, and tipped the scales at 22 pounds.
Getting the opportunity to take this bird was pretty satisfying. The younger version of my turkey-hunting self probably would have never laid eyes on this turkey. After hearing zero gobbling on my first few trips to this spot, I probably would have been too busy looking for greener turkey-hunting pastures to ever think about coming back to try it a little bit later in the day.
Each season in the turkey woods provides a lesson, and the lesson this spring was don’t give up on a spot just because you don’t hear any birds gobbling from the roost. Just because you can’t kill a bird at one location at daybreak, it doesn’t mean you can’t kill a bird there few hours later.
