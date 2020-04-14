HOUSLET COLUMN: Spring turkey hunt off to a successful start

That scouting mission revealed that there were plenty of birds in the area, as I heard gobbling in all directions. One tom was sounding off from just across the road on the neighboring property. Not long after daylight, that lone gobbler made its way into the field, before marching about 25 yards in front of my hiding spot. I wasn’t doing any calling, nor did I have any decoys out, but that bird still hung out well within shotgun range for about 30 minutes before finally venturing off in search of some hens.

I reported the results of my scouting mission to Tom and Michael, and for a little extra excitement, I sent along a photo I took of that gobbler in full strut. Later that day, Tom and Michael put a ground blind up right where I had seen the tom that morning. Now all we needed was the bird to do the same when we would return for the start of the youth hunt six days later.

When Saturday morning rolled around, the three of us met up before daylight. Following proper social distancing protocols because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Michael and his dad sat together in the blind, while I found a hiding spot in some trees a short distance away. And while there was once again plenty of gobbling in the area, nothing immediately showed up in the field.