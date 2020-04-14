HOUSLET COLUMN: Spring turkey hunt off to a successful start

When it comes to spring turkey hunting in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Natural Resources gets it right with its two-day youth hunt that takes place the weekend before the six-week regular spring season opens up. This special hunt allows hunters age 15 and younger the first crack at shooting one of Wisconsin’s many longbeards.
Over the past several years, I have made it a tradition to help a young hunter bag a gobbler during the youth hunt, and this year’s hunt, which was held Easter weekend, was no different. The plan for this year’s outing was for me to join good friend Tom Turner, and his son Michael, with hopes of getting Michael a shot a tom.
I was actually fortunate enough to be with Michael when he shot his first tom two years ago. On that spring day, it was actually the first weekend of the regular season, and we both had tags in our pockets. After Michael made a perfect shot on his first gobbler, I was able to also get a bird, shooting one of the other toms that had made their way in front of our setup.
A week before this year’s youth hunt was to begin, I went on an early-morning scouting mission to the picked corn field we were going to be hunting. Before it became daylight that morning, I hid in small clump of trees in the middle of the field, hoping to get an idea on where the birds were roosting, and what their early morning routine was.
That scouting mission revealed that there were plenty of birds in the area, as I heard gobbling in all directions. One tom was sounding off from just across the road on the neighboring property. Not long after daylight, that lone gobbler made its way into the field, before marching about 25 yards in front of my hiding spot. I wasn’t doing any calling, nor did I have any decoys out, but that bird still hung out well within shotgun range for about 30 minutes before finally venturing off in search of some hens.
I reported the results of my scouting mission to Tom and Michael, and for a little extra excitement, I sent along a photo I took of that gobbler in full strut. Later that day, Tom and Michael put a ground blind up right where I had seen the tom that morning. Now all we needed was the bird to do the same when we would return for the start of the youth hunt six days later.
When Saturday morning rolled around, the three of us met up before daylight. Following proper social distancing protocols because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Michael and his dad sat together in the blind, while I found a hiding spot in some trees a short distance away. And while there was once again plenty of gobbling in the area, nothing immediately showed up in the field.
That finally changed around 7 a.m. when a lone tom was spotted crossing the road and heading our way. The gobbler at first looked like he was going to circle well out of range, but a series of yelps on my mouth call and some soft purrs on my slate call convinced the bird to start heading our way.
The lonely tom’s curiosity got the best of him. As he peaked over a small rise about 35 yards in front of us, Michael pulled the trigger, and just like that, the 2020 spring turkey season was off to a very successful start.
Hopefully our luck in the turkey woods continues. When the season continues this week, Tom and I both have tags, and plans are already in place for us to see if we can join Michael in the group of successful turkey hunters this spring.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!