How Logan Thomas is raising money for disc golf course in Beaver Dam

Logan Thomas has spent the last three years playing disc golf.

During that time the Beaver Dam senior has played nationally and has seen some incredible golf courses. Now he wants to help the course at Crystal Lake Park where he first began to hone his craft.

During the high school wrestling season, Thomas said he attended a parks and recreation meeting in Beaver Dam where he pitched the idea of renewing the equipment of the disc golf course.

“The better the equipment, the better the course,” he said. “The better chances of newer equipment makes a huge difference. It’s a really small thing, but it makes a huge difference.”

The course started out with nine holes in 1994 and construction of an additional nine baskets began in 2002 and was finished a year later to make an 18-hole course.

“There are baskets that are tilted,” Thomas said. “There are bent ones. T-pads are cracked and the amount of people (who) would come play here, renovating it or renewing some stuff would make it even better.”

Thomas said over the years it’s been a popular park to not only play disc golf, but also have picnics, grill food, swim at the lake and have a fun family outing.

“I know there are so many people that come here and during the summer you can’t even park here because everybody is coming out here to play; maybe they’re under the pavilion eating, having food or making a picnic,” he said. “There are people at the park. It’s a packed place.”

Thomas said the goal is to raise $1,000 a hole. He has come up with gold, silver and bronze packages for individuals and companies willing to donate.

For a gold package, the name or company will be the only sponsor of the hole for $1,000. A silver sponsor would have two names or companies for $500 apiece. Then for $250 apiece, there would be three to four sponsors on a given hole at the bronze level. The sponsorship would be for 10 years.

“All money is going to this course,” Thomas said. “Any money that we get that we don’t use is going to stay (in the fund) to try to gain interest and go right back into this course.”

Smaller donations will be accepted for more trees and landscape improvements and it will go through the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation under the parks funds 501(c)(3).

“Going around and seeing what makes a really good course and to what makes an average, anybody-can-play course, you can pick out what can make this course better,” Thomas said.

Thomas isn’t working alone. He has help from Lori Mitchell, Nate Hansen and Dan Nugent, and the four formed the Disc Golf @ Crystal Lake Committee to get things rolling.

“We’re trying to get the wheels moving and in a couple of weeks will also reach out to companies,” Thomas said. “We’re going to be reaching out to companies in town, small businesses, just trying to see if they’d be interested in getting their name out there and provide for the community and help renew this course.”

